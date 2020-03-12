Mark-Paul Gosselaar Goes Back To Zack Morris Blond As He Reprises Iconic Role On ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

The actor is back in the hair chair 25 years after bleaching his locks on the original series.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is back in the hairdresser’s chair. The longtime star of the teen TV sitcom Saved by the Bell is going back to his blond roots as he reprises his role as Zack Morris for the show’s upcoming revival.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, the 46-year-old actor is seen sitting in a salon chair with a black apron over his clothes as a colorist mixes up his hair color. The TV star looks less than pleased to be back in the dye chair after logging countless hours there for years during Saved by the Bell’s original run in the 1990s.

In the caption to the pic, Mark-Paul notes that “one” of the blondes in the photo will be Zack Morris, the mischievous character he played on Good Morning, Miss Bliss and various incarnations of Saved by the Bell from 1988 to 1994.

In comments to the photo, fans reacted to the Saved by the Bell star’s modern-day blond look.

“He’s BAAAAACCK,” one fan wrote of Mark-Paul’s Zack.

“So no wig this time? I feel so bad for your hair,” another added.

“Omg you look exactly the same,” a third fan wrote. “You guys are time machines. Aging like fine wine.”

Of course, Mark-Paul’s fans know that his real hair color isn’t the light blond shade that his character Zack is known for. On Mark-Paul’s current ABC sitcom, Mixed-ish, his hair is a much darker brown. It turns out, Zack was a bottle blond even two decades ago.

The actor previously addressed the confusion over his hair color during an appearance on the daytime chatfest Live! with Kelly Ripa and then co-host Michael Strahan.

“People go, ‘Wow! You’re not blond anymore,'” Gosselaar said, per ABC News. “When was I ever blonde? That’s not real!”

Gosselaar noted that after “putting toxins” on his hair for six years,” he can’t believe he has hair now.

MPG also told late-night host Jimmy Fallon that his mother is from Indonesia and that his hair is naturally dark like his mom’s.

“People don’t know this: Zack Morris is half-Asian,” he said, per People. “That’s why the hair, the blond hair, was dyed for all those years. …That was color by Clairol.”

Mark-Paul will reprise his role — and his hair! — in three episodes of the Saved by the Bell revival set to hit NBC’s Peacock network later this year. In the reboot, Zack Morris is now the unlikely governor of California.

The actor will reunite with original SBTB stars Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) for the revival that takes place 25 years after the original series ended.