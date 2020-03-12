Instagram Model India Love Westbrooks Flaunts Her Curves In A Black Bikini And Mesh Cover-Up

India Love Westbrooks recently showed off her toned body for her millions of Instagram followers to see.

The 24-year-old model and former BET reality star is known for putting her curves on full display and sharing them with her growing fan base. Her post on Wednesday, March 11 was no different, as she showed off one of her many bikini looks from her vacation. According to her geotags in her previous posts, India is currently enjoying her time in Cabo, Mexico.

In the Instagram post, India is seen posing in her hotel’s bathroom. She is wearing a black bikini with thin straps on the top of the suit. The bikini is from Fashion Nova, which is a brand that India frequently partners with on her Instagram page. She also decided to pair the bikini with a sparkly, transparent cover-up that stops at the top of her thighs. The cover-up is strapless, allowing India’s arms to poke through.

In addition to wearing the ensemble in her bathroom, India also posted a photo of herself wearing the bikini during her vacation activities. On the second slide of the Instagram post, India is sitting on what appears to be a boat. Her knees are bent and placed on the boat’s seat cushions. She decided to post the photo without having her face shown. The influencer’s 4.2 million followers can only see her and cover-up. The cover-up’s sequins glistened even more as she is relaxing on a sunny day. India’s fans also get a better close up of several of her arm tattoos and her gold chain necklace she wore to finish off the look.

Although her bikini look is extravagant, India decided to keep her hair and makeup look simple for the day. Her long, curly black hair is styled in a half-up, half-down style. She also doesn’t appear to be wearing any makeup in her photos for the day.

India’s fans seemed to love her vacation look. The Instagram model received thousands of likes and comments under her steamy post.

“The baddest in the world,” one fan said.

“Definition of hot girl summer,” a second admirer wrote.

“Yo body not even fair to the rest of us,” a third follower pointed out.

“I’d get the Coronavirus for u,” a fourth supporter offered, followed by a 100 emoji.

According to Netline, India rose to fame in 2011 with the help of her popular Tumblr account. Following her Internet fame, the model was contacted by BET about a show starring her and her family. The show, which followed the lives of India and her sisters, was slated to be “better” than Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, the show only lasted 10 episodes before being canceled by the network.