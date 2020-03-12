Fabio Wajngarten Tested For Coronvirus, Brazilian Official Was Photographed With Donald Trump At Mar-A-Lago

A Brazilian official who spent the weekend at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and posted for a picture standing next to the president is now under watch for coronavirus and being tested for the virus, a report claims.

As Reuters reported, Fabio Wajngarten was at an official meeting on March 7 and in close proximity to Trump over the course of the weekend. Wajngarten serves as communications secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

After reports in Brazilian media that Wajngarten was being tested emerged, he spoke out on Twitter, saying that he was in good health and blasting reports that he could be ill.

“Despite what the rotten media have already said about my religion, my family and my company, now they are talking about my health. But I am well,” he wrote, while note denying that he was being tested for coronavirus.

The report noted that his test results were expected back by Thursday.

This is not the first time that Trump has been in proximity to someone affected by coronavirus. Earlier this month, a person tested positive for the virus after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, which Trump and other top White House officials attended.

As The Hill reported, the patient was exposed to the virus before attending the conference, and was diagnosed after visiting a medical facility in New Jersey after it had concluded. The White House said that there was no direct contact between Trump and the man, though a number of Republican lawmakers who also attended chose to self-isolate after the conference in an abundance of caution.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that the state’s health officials were also working to identify anyone who may have been in direct contact with the man.

“Immediately after learning of this individual’s interactions in our state, we began coordinating with the White House, the CDC and federal officials, the New Jersey Department of Health, Prince George’s County officials, and conference organizers,” Hogan said. “Due to the scale of this conference, we are urging attendees who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to immediately reach out to their health care provider.”

Donald Trump has been criticized for his response to the coronavirus, which included initially downplaying its spread and contradicting his administration’s medical experts by saying that a vaccination could be ready in a short time. Health experts have said it will likely be 18 months before a publicly available vaccine for the coronavirus.