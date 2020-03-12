Yanita Yancheva Stuns Instagram Followers In Plunging Black Crop Top And Shorts

Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva likely sent some hearts aflutter with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot the blond bombshell rocked a black longsleeved crop top with a plunging neckline that showed off her enviable decolletage. The midriff-baring top tied at the front and was made from a seemingly sequined fabric that sparkled in the light. She paired the eye-catching item with matching loose-fitting shorts that flaunted her chiseled legs. Yanita wore her golden locks down in the photo and seemed to sport dark eyeliner and mascara to accentuate her beauty. She smiled broadly as she struck a coquettish pose. She flirtily leaned against a mirror for the photo, cradling her head with one hand and standing with one knee raised.

In her caption, Yanita lauded the positive side-effects of laughter describing it as a “vacation.” She also shared what appeared to be a quote that encouraged viewers to not only laugh whenever possible but also to say sorry when necessary and not to dwell on things that can’t be changed.

The photo racked up over 14,000 likes in less than 15 minutes the comments section is currently filled with lots of compliments for her beauty.

Some fans seemed enamored with the model’s smile.

“That smile is dazzling!” one person wrote.

“A very sweet natural smile,” a second added before including a string of heart emoji to their comment.

“You are such an inspiration from the inside out,” a third fan remarked.

“Also appreciate beautiful sexy happy gorgeous flawless women like yourself!! Love the outfit too!!” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

Yanita is likely used to getting these types of comments on her Instagram page. She received similar feedback in the comments section of a previous photo in which she rocked a nude-colored bikini at the beach. The flattering two-piece swimsuit featured a strap that was placed above the neckline of the top, further accentuating her cleavage. The bottoms also included an extra strap in the same color of the suit that highlighted Yanita’s hip-to-waist ratio. Her hair hung in soft waves, indicating that she’d already taken a dip in the water before the photo was taken.

Yanita seemed to have felt the need to re-introduce herself to her 1.6 million Instagram followers, reminding them that she was from Bulgaria and living in Amsterdam. She also asked her followers where they were from. Some commenters responded to the question but many couldn’t help but gush over her stunning beauty.