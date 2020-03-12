Canadian Babe Valerie Cossette Flaunts Curves In Tiny Blue, Tie-Dye Bikini On Instagram

Canadian babe Valerie Cossette showed off her killer curves in a new post on her Instagram account on Wednesday. In a photo on her feed, the model wore a stunning, blue tie-dye two-piece that did nothing but favors for her figure.

The photo showed Valerie sitting on a brown, wooden, outdoor lounge chair with a white cushion. In the background, more lounge chairs could be seen, and she appeared to be sitting under an open canopy. She was surrounded by green and orange trees, though it’s unclear exactly where the photo was taken. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day, as the rays shined down between the trees on Valerie and bounced off her tan skin.

Valerie’s bikini featured a triangle-shaped top in light and dark blue tie-dye. The top, which tied around her neck and back, just barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides, while a bit of underboob was also on show.

Valerie’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching thong. The bottom’s U-shape put the model’s lower abs further on display, while the sides tied up high on her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere were on show as she flashed a sultry pose.

Valerie accessorized her look with a black bracelet on one wrist, a paper wristband on the other, and a silver belly button ring. She rocked a full face of makeup, including pink blush, bright highlighter, black cat eyeliner, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. She wore her long, black hair styled down in stick-straight strands.

The model posed on the bed on her knees with her legs slightly spread. Valerie arched her back and popped her round booty out, which further showed off her figure, and ran a hand through her hair. She looked down at the bed with slightly parted lips.

Valerie’s post garnered more than 69,000 likes and just over 870 comments in under a day. Her fans clearly loved the photo, and they expressed their admiration for the bombshell babe in the comments section.

“The perfect woman does exist,” one fan said with a red rose.

“You look so beautiful,” another user added.

“I need a woman like you in my life,” said a third follower.

“Looking extremely amazing,” a fourth fan wrote.

Valerie has proven time and again that she can rock any look, from swimwear to streetwear and lingerie. In another post, she rocked a lacy blue lingerie set that her fans loved.