Donald Trump’s European Travel Ban Excludes Countries Where He Has Struggling Golf Courses

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night a ban on travel from the European Union to the United States. But despite the fact that they have more novel cases of the coronavirus than countries like Poland and Portugal, he exempted the Unite Kingdom and Ireland. Business Insider points out that the U.K. happens to be where several of Trump’s properties reside.

Trump has three golf courses in the U.K. and Ireland, including Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, and a course in Doonbeg, Ireland. All of those properties are struggling for business, according to Business Insider.

Trump announced that there would be a 30-day ban on travel from most of Europe for European nationals in a televised address from the Oval Office. During the speech, he called the COVID-19 virus a “foreign” virus and suggested that banning travel would limit its spread in the U.S. However, hundreds of novel cases of the virus have been reported within the U.S., which suggests that the disease has already established a foothold in the country.

The travel ban includes the 26 countries that are part of the so-called Schengen Area, which encompasses Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The U.K., Ireland, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania are not part of the area.

“Taking early intense action, we have seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the United States than are now present in Europe,” Trump said during his speech. “The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots.”

The ban was met with confusion and the stock market tanked in early morning trading on Thursday, dropping to the lowest levels in over a decade. Because of the rapid drop, trading was halted temporarily to give traders time to re-asses, though the market continued its fall after trading re-opened, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Questions were immediately raised after the speech, in which Trump said “all” travel from these countries would be banned. However, it was later clarified that U.S. citizens and their immediate family members can travel. Trade was also exempted.

The president has repeatedly urged calm as fears over the pandemic grow, suggesting that it will naturally fade as the warmer temperatures return in the Northern hemisphere.

“It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away,” he said this week.