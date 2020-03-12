Kindly Myers Gets Steamy In A Black Thong Bikini: ‘Thick Thighs And Pretty Eyes’

Kindly Myers stunned fans with yet another racy bikini shot posted to her Instagram account on Thursday morning. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” flashed her curves as she got steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Kindly looked gorgeous as she rocked a tiny black bikini. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps and put the model’s ample bust and sideboob on full display. She added matching thong bottoms that were cut high on her hips and showcased her booty, tiny waist, and lean legs.

The blond bombshell posed with her backside to the camera while inside of a large outdoor globe chair with white padding. She sat on her knees as she used one hand to reach up and get her balance as the other tugged at her bikini bottoms. The model also arched her back while she looked over her shoulder to give a flirty smile.

Kindly wore her long, golden locks in straight strands that cascaded down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup in the pic.

The application consisted of long lashes and thick black eyeliner, which she paired with defined brows. She complemented her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look by adding a light pink gloss to her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, the model told her fans that she had some thick eyes, as well as some pretty eyes. Of course, her more than 1.8 million followers went crazy for the post, clicking the like button more than 4,600 times in just the first 35 minutes after it was uploaded.

Kindly’s admirers also wasted no time gushing over her in the comments section by leaving more than 115 messages for her to read.

“Gorgeous, beautiful, pretty, cute, angel. I love you so much,” one person wrote.

“You are very beautiful and sexy,” another stated.

“Wow What a beautiful body [you] have. Spectacular,” a third comment read.

“Love those beautiful eyes and smile,” a fourth social media user remarked.

As fans already know, Kindly pretty much lives in a bikini. The model is almost always seen sporting a skimpy bathing suit in her online photos, but her followers don’t seem to mind.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently dropped the jaws of her admirers when she posed in a white sparkly string bikini as she laid on a spiral staircase and put her enviable curves on full display. That post has gained more than 15,000 likes and over 250 comments to date.