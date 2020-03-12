Buxom Ukrainian Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Displays Bountiful Cleavage In Racy Red Teddy

Leanna Bartlett showed off her ample assets by recently taking to social media. In fact, the busty blonde’s cups ran over as she teased her fans in her latest Instagram pic.

Leanna looked smoking hot in an ensemble that showed off her curvy frame. The glamour model wore a deep red teddy made from a crinkle stretch fabric. The material clung to Leanna’s curves as her breasts strained out of their confines. The piece of lingerie had thin spaghetti straps and a high-cut leg to show off her toned legs and thighs.

The Ukrainian hottie accessorized her look with plenty of jewelry. She wore three rings, a bracelet, and a watch. The social media star also wore a full face of makeup. She defined her brows, wore lashings of mascara, swept bronzer over her cheeks, and wore a nude shade of lipstick. Leanna emphasized her pout by dabbing on some high-shine lip gloss over the lip color.

The blonde’s tresses seem to be slightly shorter. She rocked a shoulder-length mane which she styled in a sophisticated side-path. Some of Leanna’s hair fell over her face and onto her shoulders.

Leanna posed by leaning her hip and head against a door frame. She gave the camera her best come-hither gaze as she slightly parted her lips in seeming expectation. In the background, one can see the cool white tones of a living room as well as a cozy fireplace.

Leanna has an amazing following of loyal fans. Many of her 3.3 million followers log in every day just to see if she has updated her Instagram page. Luckily for them, Leanna regularly treats her fans with hot NSFW pics that she knows will keep them coming back for more.

A case in point is this specific image which has already racked up close to 40,000 likes. Leanna knows what excites her fans and caters to their needs. In fact, many of them took to the comments section to compliment and encourage the buxom blonde.

There were many comments from fans who wanted to know if Leanna had a significant other. As one man wistfully said, “Such the woman to be married to.”

Another fan thought that Leanna was a heavenly creature and raved, “Angel on Earth, hiding your wings again I see!”

At least one follower noted that Leanna was sporting shorter hair. And if she thought that her fans may be bummed out by her new hair length, she had another thing coming. He opined, “WOW! Leanna! Your hair looks awesome!”