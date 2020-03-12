Stock Halts Trading For Second Time This Week After Donald Trump Issues Coronavirus Travel Ban

Stock trading was halted on Thursday morning – just minutes after the opening bell rang – after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 1,600 points. As Forbes reports, the plummet triggered circuit breakers put in place when the market takes a steep tumble, stopping all trading for at least 15 minutes.

The pause in trading is the second this week and comes after Donald Trump’s speech revealing that he was banning travel from the European Union. On Wednesday night, the president gave a speech in the White House that received a less-than-positive reaction. It’s the latest in a series of moves that have raised concerns over how his administration will handle the outbreak, including criticism that he isn’t working closely enough with Congress to find a solution.

While Trump was likely attempting to calm markets with his speech and travel ban, it appears that the market wasn’t soothed by the announcements, which were targeted at stimulating the economy. Trump asked Congress for funding to issue payroll tax relief and to approve delayed tax filing.

“We have seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the United States than are now present in Europe,” Trump said, according to CNN. “The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots.”

“We made a life-saving move with early action on China,” he added. “Now we must take the same action with Europe. We will not delay. I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health and safety of the American people. I will always put the well-being of America first.”

On Wednesday, the stock market reached “bear” territory for the first time in 11 years, meaning that the market has lost 20 percent of its value since the peak last month. By the time the halt was triggered, the Dow was sitting under 22,000 points. Other markets also dropped into “bear market territory” this week as well.

After trading was re-started, stocks continued to drop despite the halt. Analysts suggest that part of the problem is Trump’s plan for dealing with the coronavirus, which remains unclear and the stimulus package doesn’t appear that it will be released soon.

Fears over the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic have driven deep fears in the market domestically, while oil prices abroad of crashed as Russia and Saudi Arabia battle in a price war. Airline stocks in the U.S. were particularly hit hard.

The circuit breakers go into effect when the market loses more than 7 percent of its opening value during the day as a safety measure to prevent the type of sell-off that can’t plunge the country into a recession.