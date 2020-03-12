Tyler Gwozdz, Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Died Of Opioid Toxicity

A former contestant on last year’s The Bachelorette died from “opioid toxicity” from what is believed to be heroin, according to Page Six. Tyler Gwozdz passed away on January 22, after suffering what appeared to be an overdose on January 13 at an apartment in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the cause of death on Thursday.

On the night of January 13, the Boca Raton Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call about Gwozdz. The caller, who is reported as Gwozdz’s girlfriend, reportedly broke into a locked bathroom to find Gwozdz unresponsive. She can be heard screaming on the call, telling the 29-year-old to wake up. She also told the dispatcher that she was trying to find Narcan — a drug that is used to treat Opioid overdose — because she thought he had used heroin sometime before his death. Upon arrival, authorities found Gwozdz still unresponsive. They rushed him to the hospital, where he passed away while in intensive care over a week later.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, a “powdery white substance” and a syringe were found on the vanity in Gwozdz’s apartment. The report also says that he may have had a history of substance abuse.

“Given this information and a lack of admission specimens for testing his death is being classified as Opioid Toxicity (heroin),” the Medical Examiner’s report read, according to the Daily News. It also noted that it was possible that the “offending agent” was something other than Heroin. The document also said that Opioid Toxicity was the best current classification, but if more information becomes available, the medical examiners will evaluate it and “if needed the cause of death [will be] amended.”

Gwozdz’s family set up the Tyler A. Gwozdz Foundation, after his death. The charity is meant to “increase local education” about addiction and “support and finance” recovery programs, as well as help to reduce the burden that addiction can place on families and friends. The family set up a GoFundMe page for the foundation.

“The devastation and heartbreak caused by addiction is unfortunately becoming a reality for too many families across the United States as the epidemic of this disease continues to spread.”

Gwozdz was on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, where he competed to win the heart of Hannah Brown. He left the show after three weeks. ABC and the show’s producers did not provide an explanation of why Gwozdz left the show. However, they did release a statement shortly after Gwozdz’s death.