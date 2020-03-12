Michie Peachie Trains Her Abs In Strappy Sports Bra and Shorts For New Workout Videos

Fitness model Michie Peachie focused on training her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and fans are loving it.

Dressed in a strappy black sports bra and red curve-hugging shorts, the brunette bombshell started her workout with a set of supine leg extensions. This exercise required her to lay on her back with her arms lifted above her head. She then raised one knee toward her torso while lowering the opposite arm and repeated the motion on the other side. In text that was superimposed onto the video, Michie recommended holding the position for two seconds during each rep and to perform the move “until failure.”

In the next clip, Michie moved on to doing shoulder “T” handstands during which she completed a set of torso twists while holding herself up off the floor with her arms. Then she tackled a set of plank jacks which were, as the name suggests, jumping jacks in the plank position. For the fourth workout video, she transitioned into doing mountain climbers, encouraging fans to activate their core muscles during the exercise.

In the fifth and last clip of the series, Michie spoke directly to the camera and explained that the exercises in the circuit target the transverse abdominis which are the muscles that cinch the waist. The workout also trains the rectus abdominis, she added. These muscles are at the front of the abdomen and are commonly called the 6-pack. But Michie also stressed that working out isn’t the only thing she focuses on to maintain her chiseled abs. She also discussed the importance of fat burning and said besides maintaining a healthy diet, she takes a supplement to help facilitate fat loss.

