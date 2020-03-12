Latina Fitness Model Eri Anton Shows Off Toned Bikini Body In Stunning Waterfall

Eri Anton teased her 1 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, March 11, with a new update in which she showed off her bikini body during a trip to Hawaii.

The Latina fitness model shared a series of videos of herself exploring Manoa Falls, a 150-foot waterfall in Honolulu, according to the geotag. In the caption, Anton shared all that went into capturing these clips for social media, including a one-hour hike up a mountain, going through quick sand mud, climbing up rocks and crossing over safety barriers down large boulders. The adventure left her hungry and muddy, but the videos proved to be worth it.

In most of the behind-the-scenes videos, Anton wore a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a colorful pattern in pink, blue and black, and included a few palm tree details. The bikini top featured a triangle top with thin straps that went around her neck. The triangles were itty bitty, showing off her ample cleavage and leving a good amount of her underboobs exposed.

On her lower body, Anton rocked a matching pair of bottoms with equally thin straps that sat high on her sides compared to the front. This placement of the bikini helped showcase the fitness model’s toned hips and quads while leaving her chiseled abs fully on display. The bikini also boasted a thong bottom that bared Anton’s toned glutes.

While Anton didn’t add a tag to indicate where her swimsuit is from here, she did in a previous Instagram post, revealing that it is from Kristen Lonie Swimwear.

In the first capture, Anton was thighs-deep in the water as she struck different poses for the camera. The second video showed her in the same bikini and location, though this time she was not in the waters.

Anton wore her brunette tresses down as they cascaded all the way to her booty. As she shared in the caption, she wore no makeup at all, embracing her natural beauty.

Since going live yesterday, the post has garnered more than 22,400 likes and upwards of 480 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans and followers. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Anton’s physique and express their admiration for her.

“Looks amazing [hands raised emoji] what an adventure!!” one user wrote, topping the comment with a pink double heart emoji.

“Wow you babe,” replied another one, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Your body though girl,” a third one chimed in, following the words with several fire emoji.

“Love all these,” another one added.