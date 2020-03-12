Blond Bombshell Bri Teresi Unzips Skintight One-Piece In Sexy GIF On Instagram

Bri Teresi showed off a little bit of skin in the hottest way in a new Instagram post on Wednesday. In a GIF on her feed, the blond bombshell modeled a skintight, white bodysuit with a zipper that left very little to the imagination. She slid the zipper up and down to tease the camera and drive her fans wild.

The short video showed Bri standing in what looked to be a parking lot surrounded by tall fences and buildings. In the background, the blue sly could be seen filled with just a few clouds. The sun shined down on Bri’s stunning body and caused her tan skin to glow. She looked ready to soak up the rays in her one-piece, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Bri’s bodysuit featured long sleeves, a collar, and a zipper that ran from her midsection to above her chest. Underneath the one-piece, she went braless, exposing her ample cleavage as it popped out of the unzipped top. The sides of the bodysuit featured ruched sides, which hugged her curvy waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

The lower half of Bri’s bodysuit featured high cuts that came above her hips and showed off her long, lean legs. Her pert derriere was also exposed.

Bri did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeshadow, thick lashes, shaped eyebrows, and a nude color on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair down in a luscious blowout with thick waves.

The GIF showed Bri moving her hips from side to side, which further emphasized her figure. She moved the zipper up and down, squeezing and releasing her cleavage, and maintained a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, the model asked fans if they liked the zipper open or closed.

Bri’s post garnered more than 33,000 likes and just over 350 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow she’s a bombshell,” one fan said.

“Looking gorgeous baby girl..have a wonderful & blessed day,” another user added.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a third follower wrote.

Bri’s fans always gush over her looks, no matter what they are. Earlier this week, the model looked stunning in an all-denim outfit that showed off her abs and killer legs.