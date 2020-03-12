Brennah Black Poses Naked In Bed For Hot New Instagram Share

Brennah Black took to Instagram yesterday and left almost nothing to the imagination in a revealing new photo. Over the past few weeks, the model has been rocking one smoking hot outfit after the next, but February 18 was the last time that she shared a nude photo for fans — that time while posing in a pool. In the scandalous new update, the model posted two new snaps.

The first image in the series showed the blond bombshell posing on a bed in what looked to be a hotel room. She appeared in profile, going totally naked in the shot, covering her chest with one arm. The Playboy model’s taut tummy, and toned and tanned legs, as well as her sculpted arms, were on full display in the beautiful black-and-white image. The second pic in the series showed Black in the same seductive pose, only that shot was in color.

Black playfully ran one hand through her long, blond locks, which she styled down and wavy, falling all the way down her back. Additionally, she wore a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, shimmery highlighter, and blush. In the caption of the photo, the model gave credit where credit was due, tagging her photographer.

The photos have only been live for 24 hours, but they’ve earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her 500,000-plus followers, racking up over 15,000 likes in addition to more than 600 comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to rave over her figure while many others dropped a line to let Black know that they are huge fans. A few more were left speechless, commenting with flame and heart emoji instead of words.

“Out of this world!” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Is your skin actually that flawless or am I just really overtired?” a second fan asked.

“Perfect as always,” another person pointed out.

“Ohhh my God what can I say?? you’re sooooooooo beautiful woman.. big kiss to you,” one more admirer chimed in.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow sizzled in another hot look — that time some sexy swimwear. She revealed plenty of skin in a silver, beaded bikini. The triangle top left the model’s cleavage on full display. The bikini bottoms were just as risque, with thin strappy sides. The bottoms also featured beads going down the front. It comes as no surprise that fans went wild over that post as well.