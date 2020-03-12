Hannah Ann Sluss Says She’s Hot To Date Hannah Brown’s ‘Bachelorette’ Ex, Tyler Cameron

The suddenly-single former fiancee of Peter Weber isn't opposed to dipping back into the Bachelor Nation dating pool.

Hannah Ann Sluss says she’d like to date Tyler Cameron. The newly single Tennessee model made the revelation during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show one day after her bitter breakup with Peter Weber played out on The Bachelor.

In a series of rapid-fire questions with guest host Sean Hayes, Hannah Ann revealed that some celebs have slid into her DMs following her shocking split from Peter on The Bachelor finale. Hannah Ann said she is single and “ready to mingle,” before revealing that comedian David Spade sent her a DM.

When asked if Peter is a good kisser, the brunette beauty shaded her former fiance with a hand wave as she said, “I don’t know about that one.”

But in what was her “easiest” question to answer, Hannah Ann was asked if there is anyone from Bachelor Nation she’d be interested in dating.

“I think this is the easiest question…Tyler Cameron,” she said. “I mean, yeah.”

Hannah Ann and Tyler already have a lot in common. They both technically landed as runner-ups on their seasons of the ABC dating franchise, and both have strong ties to last season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown.

Hannah Ann definitely has issues with Hannah B., so dating Tyler would be the ultimate burn. In an interview on The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Hannah Ann revealed that after Peter proposed to her in Australia he dropped the bombshell that he needed to get closure from his former lover from The Bachelorette.

“He told me he needed to talk to Hannah Brown because he needed closure and was trying to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that,” Hannah Ann told the podcast. “I’m like, ‘We’re engaged.'”

Hannah B., meanwhile recently reunited with Tyler Cameron in Florida to comfort him following the sudden death of his mom, Andrea.

While dating is probably not on the top of Tyler’s to-do list right now, it seems to be on Hannah Ann’s. The Bachelor alum teased that there “might” be a two-piece swimsuit waiting for her on the beach in Mexico, where Bachelor in Paradise is filmed.

While it has not been confirmed that Hannah Ann will appear on the summertime spinoff, in an interview on Spade’s Lights Out podcast (via YouTube), Bachelor host Chris Harrison said Hannah Ann is “already’ in Paradise due to her suddenly single status.

“She had 1.3 billion people slide into her DMs last night, and she’s already in Paradise,” the ABC host joked.