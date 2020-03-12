Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Her Chiseled Curves In A Tiny White Bikini On Instagram

Kelsie Jean Smeby took to her Instagram account on Wednesday night to put her bikini body in the spotlight. The Italian model flashed her curves as she spent some time at the beach.

In the sexy snaps, Kelsie looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a tiny white bikini. The skimpy top boasted thin spaghetti straps and showcased her abundant cleavage and toned arms.

The model added a pair of matching bottoms that were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs and tiny waist. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display. She accessorized the look with some bracelets on her wrist.

In the first photo, Kelsie stood on the beach with one leg bent as she placed one hand behind her head, closed her eyes, and titled her face towards the sky. The second shot showed the brunette bombshell with her knees in the sand as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. The third pic featured her running her fingers through her hair.

In the background of the photos, a white sand beach and gorgeous ocean is visible. A blue sky with white, fluffy clouds can also be seen.

The brunette bombshell had her long, dark brown hair pushed back behind her head and styled in loose, damp strands that fell down her back and blew in the wind. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap.

The glam look consisted of long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She also added sculpted eyebrows to give her eyes more definition. A shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks gave her skin a soft glow. She completed the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Kelsie’s over 631,000 followers fell in love with the photos. The post racked in more than 12,000 likes within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her account.

The model’s adoring fans also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the pics with over 260 messages.

“You are so sweet and Beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“U are always so gorgeous,” gushed another.

“Beautiful tanned skin,” a third comment read.

“The sun comes out every time you post a pic,” a fourth social media user told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie wowed her fans earlier this week when she flaunted her gym-honed body in a knotted white crop top and a pair of matching panties. That snap has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 320 comments to date.