Hilde Osland Sizzles In Royal Blue Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Instagram sensation Hilde Osland put her enviable curves and ample assets on display in a brand new upload shared with her 2.9 million followers on Thursday, March 12. The Norwegian model slipped into a sexy bikini set from Hot Miami Styles that perfectly showcased her incredibly toned physique.

The 32-year-old hottie was photographed somewhere inside a building, although the exact location was unknown as no geotag was indicated on the post. In the first photo, Hilde posed against several glass windows and looked directly into the camera with a smile on her face as she slightly cocked her left hip to the side, showcasing her killer physique.

In the second photo, Hilde posed sideways with her pert derriere noticeable in this angle, although it seemed like it was a candid shot as she wasn’t facing the camera. Instead, she looked outside the window, seemingly looking at the views. The next photo showed a closeup photo of the blond beauty, and the last snap showed Hilde in a similar pose as the first pic.

The model, who moved to Melbourne, rocked a sexy royal blue two-piece bathing suit. The sports-style bikini top was made out of a ribbed material and featured a lace-up design, particularly in the chest area. Notably, the tiny swimwear seemed a bit tight on the model’s breasts that showed an ample amount of cleavage.

Hilde wore the matching bikini bottoms that hugged her curvaceous physique. The high leg cuts emphasized her slender hips and exposed a tremendous amount of skin. Also, the dark color complemented her flawlessly tanned skin.

The stunner left her blond hair down and styled in messy waves that fell over her shoulders, framing her décolletage. Her glamorous makeup application included groomed eyebrows, eyeshadow, mascara, and black eyeliner. She also applied a hint of blush and light coral lipstick. As for her accessories, Hilde sported several gold choker necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings.

Within only an hour of posting, the latest update gained over 50,500 likes and almost 900 comments. Hilde’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post to shower her with compliments on her beauty, while some others raved about her amazing body.

“How are you even more stunning in every new photo?” one follower asked.

“As you know, I have been a fan ever since the start. The way you are as a person is why everyone follows, as you are a humble, kind, and thoughtful person,” another admirer stated.

“You are always so incredibly beautiful, with that amazing smile,” a third social media fan added.