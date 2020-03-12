Normani Sizzles In A Plunging Brown Swimsuit: ‘Dat Suuuun’

The former Fifth Harmony singer wowed in a revealing brown swimsuit.

Normani Kordei seriously set pulses racing this week as she shared a sizzling new video that showed her as she rocked a plunging brown swimsuit. The former Fifth Harmony singer turned solo star seriously wowed her 5.4 million followers on Instagram on March 11 as she shared the clip that showed her as pulled some very sexy poses.

The stunning and talented “Motivation” singer could be seen as she seductively shook her curly hair as it flowed down her back while she rocked the slinky backless one-piece at sunset.

The short video, which she captioned with several brown heart emoji, began as the beauty posed while facing a window in her stylish swimwear with both of her hands pressed up against the glass.

The video then zoomed in to give fans a closer look at her flawless body as Normani pushed her booty out and pushed out her arms to move her body away from the window while she looked down towards the floor.

She then moved closer to the window once again as she shot the camera a very sultry look before she removed both of her hands from the wall and instead placed them on her booty.

The star looked every inch the superstar in the clip as she accessorized with several pieces of gold jewelry, including rings and a large necklace around her neck.

As for her swimsuit, the one-piece appeared to be a piece taken from top fashion house Louis Vuitton and perfectly showed off her long and toned legs.

The revealing bathing suit plunged very low at the front to show off plenty of her décolletage and also plunged low under her arms to show off even more skin on both of her sides as well as her back.

The “Dancing With A Stranger” singer’s Instagram video has been viewed more than 762,000 times in the first 11 hours since she posted it to her account and also brought in more than 4,300 comments from impressed fans.

“OMG” one fan wrote with two fire emoji.

Another commenter told the singer, “That hotness is illegal” alongside a sparkle emoji and another of a monkey covering its eyes.

“You keep getting more beautiful,” another Instagram user told Normani, who’s the face of Rihanna‘s lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

This isn’t the first time Normani’s social media followers have been treated to a look at her in her swimwear, though.

The star also dazzled fans earlier this year as she soaked up the sun during a trip to Jamaica. Then, she shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a white designer swimsuit which she paired with stylish heeled flipflops.