Fred Hoiberg Explains Hospital Visit After Nebraska Game Amid Coronavirus Worries

When Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg fell ill in the middle of his team’s Big Ten tournament game against Indiana, March Madness took on a different meaning. As the broadcast talked about how Hoiberg had felt ill before the game and as video of the coach showed him doubled over and clearly struggling, Nebraska fans began to wonder if the coronavirus had infected the Cornhuskers.

Shortly before the game ended, Hoiberg left the arena and it was later reported was rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, as the Lincoln Journal Star reports, his players were quarantined in their locker room after the contest. At one point the entire arena was cleared, including those who were cleaning up in the stands. All of this was due to worries Hoiberg had come down with coronavirus, knew he felt bad and had continued to coach anyway.

It turns out the Nebraska head coach just had the “regular” Influenza A. That means he certainly felt terrible but wasn’t headed to a two-week quarantine. On Thursday morning, Hoiberg took to Twitter to explain himself and the situation directly to the public. He started his statement off by saying, “please let it be known I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm’s way.”

The rest of the tweet explains that he knew before the Huskers’ game tipped off, that he didn’t have coronavirus and if he had thought there was a chance that’s what it was, he wouldn’t have coached the game.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

The coach did also make it clear he understood that this is a scary time in our nation’s history. The reaction to Hoiberg getting sick, from fans, the media and event staff shows there is certainly heightened concern whenever someone appears sick these days.

It didn’t help Hoiberg’s case that he came down with Influenza on the same night Tom Hanks revealed to the world he and his wife Rita Wilson have been officially diagnosed with coronavirus. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, the NBA also postponed the rest of its season because one of its players also tested positive for the disease.

Also yesterday, the NCAA announced it would be holding its usual 68-team tournament but would not be allowing fans in the stands to watch. Some MLB teams are also concerned their home openers will either be moved or canceled altogether due to limitations placed on public gatherings by city and state officials.

With all that as a backdrop, it’s not hard to understand why people assumed the worst when Fred Hoiberg took ill on Nebraska’s bench.