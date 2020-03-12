Yarishna Ayala Rocks Striped Bikini During Mexican Getaway

Fitness model Yarishna Ayala seems to be having an incredible time while on vacation. Her latest Instagram update shows her looking incredible as she flaunted her fit physique in a striped bikini while enjoying the weather in Mexico.

The update was tagged in Costa Maya, which is near the Mexican Caribbean. The beauty was standing alone on a dock surrounded by turquoise water. Trees lined a beach several yards behind her. The sky was slightly overcast, but that did not stop Yarishna from looking like a goddess.

The model’s bikini was made from a striped fabric that included blue, teal and yellow colors. The top featured small ruffles along the edge, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest. While not much be seen of the bottoms, they appeared to be made of the same fabric, with thin strings tied into bows that sat on the top of her hips. A straw sun hat adorned with a black ribbon completed her look.

Yarishna was barefoot as she stood close to edge of the dock with her arms outstretched. She posed with one leg forward and one knee bent, showing off her muscular thighs and the curve of her bare hip. Her six pack abs were also on display as she stood with her back slightly arched. The stunner’s shapely arms and shoulders were also prominent. Her long, dark hair fell straight down her back, and her bronze skin popped against the color of the water, creating a nice contrast.

She wrote the caption in Spanish. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she said it was a spectacular day in Costa Maya. She also said that she loved Mexico.

Many of the replies were in Spanish. That being said, some of Yarishna’s English-speaking fans chimed in with what they thought about seeing her in the skimpy two-piece.

“Those sexy abs are stealing that beautiful view in that background,” said one admirer.

“You are BEAUTIFUL and a true inspiration,” a second commenter told hers

“This is what perfection looks like!!!! You are wonderful!!!!” gushed one a third fan.

“You make the scenery 10 times Hotter,” joked a fourth follower.

Yarishna has shared several pictures on Instagram from her vacation. Some of the snapshots include her husband, who is also a bodybuilder. However, most of the pics have seen her flaunting her curves in sexy bathing suits, like the yellow and black bikini she wore not too long ago.