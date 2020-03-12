Shanina Shaik Works On Her Tan In An Impossibly Tiny, Shimmering Pink Bikini

Shanina Shaik is already hard at work on her summer glow. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page today to share a few snaps from her outdoor tanning session that had her two million followers talking for more reasons than one.

Two photos were included in the eye-popping new post that added some serious heat to Shanina’s page. She was seen standing outside in front of a tall green plant as the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure. In the first image, she pursed her lips into a classic “duck face,” while the second saw her sporting a more serious look and staring down the camera with an intense gaze.

Shanina slipped into a minuscule bikini to achieve her summer bronze, which she joked in the caption she would be working on “for 60 days.” The impossibly tiny top was a shimmering light pink color that sparkled underneath the golden sun. The glistening pattern alone was enough to turn a few heads, though it was the swimwear’s scandalous design that truly captivated the model’s millions of fans.

The Australian bombshell stunned in her barely-there swim top that did way more showing than covering up. The piece boasted thin, string shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of Shanina’s skin-baring display. Her bikini also featured minuscule, triangle-shaped cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets and, in combination with the number’s daringly low-cut neck, left an ample amount of cleavage spilling out from every angle.

Shanina’s bikini bottoms were not captured in either of the steamy shots, though it is safe to assume that the garment was equally-as risque. Fans were, however, treated to a teasing glimpse of the stunner’s flat midsection, much to their delight.

The brunette beauty accessorized her look with a silver chain bracelet and stud earrings. Her dark tresses were worn down and slicked back to her head — likely from a dip in a nearby pool shortly before the impromptu photo session. She also opted to go completely makeup-free for the day, allowing her stunning natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing Shanina’s latest social media appearance with love. The double Instagram update has earned over 15,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the model’s racy display.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Shanina a “beautiful queen.”

“You’re the most gorgeous ever,” gushed a third follower.

“Role model of natural bodies,” commented a fourth admirer.

This is the first time the Shanina has slipped into swimwear for her Instagram page since the beginning of February. In that post, the babe was seen lounging out in the sun on a boat while rocking a tiny blue bikini and a pink baseball cap. The look garnered considerable attention from her followers, who awarded the upload nearly 22,000 likes.