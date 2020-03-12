Savannah Prez Flaunts Bubbly Booty In Tight Gray Pants: ‘Post Glutes Workout Selfie’

Savannah Prez took to Instagram to share a sexy shot while clad in a pair of insanely sexy leggings. The fitness model has been stunning in workout gear over the past few days — a far cry from this past weekend when she got all glammed up for an outing in Paris. In the latest addition to her feed, the smokeshow sizzled in yet another revealing workout ensemble.

In the beautiful new photo, Prez appeared in a gym where she snapped a selfie. The model struck a pose in profile, looking over her shoulder and snapping the photo in the mirror. She appeared to be wearing a hint of makeup with just a small amount of eyeliner and mascara while wearing her long, dark locks pulled back in a high bun.

Prez made sure to show off her muscular figure while clad in a tight white crop top that hugged her in all the right places. She paired the look with some insanely tight gray pants that fit her like a glove, showcasing her bubbly booty. Also on display were the social media star’s freshly painted white nails.

In the caption of the image, she told her fans that this was a selfie from a post-glutes workout and directed them to the link in her bio.

The update has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned the brunette bombshell a ton of attention with over 22,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments and that number only continues to rise. Some of the stunner’s fans commented on the post to gush over her killer figure while countess others shared that they want to partake in the same workout as her.

“If only more women worked out to look this way thats hot.. skinny is yakk.. strong and proud,” one follower raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Lovely Savannah, so much dedication and inspirational effort, truly amazing, have a super week,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Always so motivating and inspiring, enjoy your day!!” another fan raved in addition to a series of gold star emoji.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared the bombshell dropped jaws in another smoking hot look in revealing workout gear once again. For the photo op, the beauty put her sculpted figure on display in a black V-neck bra along with a pair of light pink leggings. She posed for the photo, resting her hands on her chest and showing off her rock-hard abs and ripped arms.