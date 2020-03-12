Laura Amy Flaunts Tiny Waist While Showing Off Her New Henna Tattoo On Instagram

Aussie bombshell Laura Amy had a surprise for her fans in her most recent Instagram post. The gorgeous brunette took to the popular social media platform bright and early on Thursday morning to show off her new henna tattoo. The stunner showcased the intricate ink as she posed with her hand on her shoulder and her fingers fanned over her neck. Her latest embellishment adorned the same arm that bears the model’s permanent tattoo, and decorated her wrist, the top of her hand, and each of her supple fingers.

Laura got the elegant henna tattoo done at a recent Bohemian Skin presentation. The 27-year-old hottie uploaded some clips from the posh event to her Instagram Stories, including a video of her getting inked by Sidney-based henna artist, Maziah.

The fitness and lingerie model flaunted more than her stylish ink in the eye-catching snap. Laura also put her chiseled midriff on display, showing off her taut waist as she posed for a half-body shot that saw her rocking a cropped white tank top. The tiny top was a mock-turtleneck design that fit tightly across her shapely bust, highlighting her buxom curves without being cleavage-flaunting. The item hemmed at the ribs, baring quite a bit of her trim midsection. The babe teamed up the crop top with a pair of light-wash blue jeans, shooting for a casual look that flattered her lithe figure. The jeans boasted a high waistline that rose just below her navel, accentuating her hourglass frame. The garment was a snug fit on Laura’s round hips, teasing her famous curves.

The Instagram sensation went heavy on the accessories to balance out her simple outfit. She sported a black satchel purse, which she wore over her chest, and added some bling with chunky gold hoop earrings and a matching bangle bracelet. She topped off her look with a pair of dark sunglasses that rested atop her head, and flashed her flawless flat stiletto manicure. She wore her hair with a mid-part and pulled back into a sleek hairstyle.

The Aussie cutie was all dolled up for the shot, sporting a gorgeous earth-toned smokey eye makeup. The shimmering eyeshadow combined with a winged eyeliner and plenty of mascara to bring out her deep blue eyes. In keeping with the tone of her glam, she plumped up her lips with a satin nude lipstick. The application also included a subtle blush, highlighter, and perfectly contoured eyebrows. Her long nails featured a beige shade that matched her flesh-toned makeup.

Laura was snapped as she headed out for a day in town. The photo showed her making her way out of an underground parking lot, and captured the model from the mid-profile. The dark-haired beauty struck a seductive pose, titling her head to the side and arching her back as she shot a longing gaze at the camera. The bombshell parted her pouty lips in a provocative way, sending sultry vibes all over her feed.

The model credited online retailer, Fashion Nova, for her outfit, tagging the brand in the caption. She added a white-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her crop top. The upload received a lot of love from her fans, racking up more than 8,400 likes and close to 200 comments in just six hours of going live.

“Good morning, very interesting your tattoos!!” penned one person.

“Nice tattos [sic]!!!” agreed a second Instagrammer, ending their comment with a pair of fire emoji.

“Seriously just breath taking [sic],” gushed a third fan, in a message that began and ended with a butterfly emoji.

Among the people who commented on Laura’s post was fellow Australian model, Abby Dowse, who left three heart emoji under the photo. Geordie Shore star Chrysten Zenoni also loved the look, leaving five heart-eyes emoji.

Australian model Kim Hartnett chimed in as well. “Ok,” wrote the Love Island Australia star, adding a drooling-face emoji.