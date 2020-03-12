Carrie Underwood Stuns In Completely Makeup-Free Photo: ‘This Is 37!’

Carrie celebrated her 37th birthday with a no makeup photo.

Carrie Underwood seriously wowed this week as she celebrated her birthday by going completely makeup-free. The beauty had her 37th birthday on March 10 and opted to kick off her big day with what appeared to be a pretty intense workout, which was accompanied by a sweaty workout photo which she shared with 9.4 million followers via Instagram Stories.

The photo, which was a stunning selfie and can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed the stunning country star as she let her natural beauty do all the talking after she started her birthday on a very healthy note.

Carrie went completely sans makeup to show off her flawless and blemish free skin and looked years younger than her actual age as she flashed the camera a very big smile while in the gym.

The beauty ditched her signature heavy eyeliner and glamorous long curls for a more natural look, though her eyebrows stayed perfectly groomed and her eyes most definitely still sparkled. She had her hair pulled away from her face in adorable pigtail plaits on either side of her head which she tied with two black hair ties.

The beauty rocked a light purple marl print tank top that showed off her super toned arms as she shot the selfie from a high angle, which revealed some gym equipment in the background. It wasn’t clear if the star went out to the gym or if she used the equipment in her home gym, which she’s previously showed off on social media.

The “Something In The Water” singer — who recently stunned in a plunging PVC jumpsuit — wrote on the photo as she told her millions of fans “This is 37!” to get in on the birthday spirit. She then added in a white font, “birthday workout in the books!”

Carrie also tagged the account of her newly launched fitness app, Fit52, where she shares her workout routines with her fans. The app coincides with the release of Carrie’s new health and fitness book, titled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52Life.

Her makeup-free exercise snap also featured a picture of a cartoon birthday cake which was adorned with several multi-colored candles.

But it wasn’t all about fitness for the mom of two on her most recent birthday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher shared how their two sons, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah, showered her with affection on her special day in a photo posted to his Instagram account.

The snap showed Carrie as she laid on the floor with her adorable sons giving her a whole lot of love as they sat on top of her in their PJs.