Samantha Rayner Slays In A Daring Leopard-Print Bathing Suit & White Wrap Skirt: ‘Holiday Glow’

Samantha Rayner slayed in a tiny bathing suit for her most recent Instagram pic. The stunning model showcased her flawless figure as she spent some time at the beach in Thailand.

In the racy post, Samantha looked smoking hot as she rocked a one-piece leopard-print bathing suit with daring cutouts on the midsection. The strapless garment flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, and flat tummy. She paired the swimwear with a white, wrap skirt that clung to her curvy hips and put her tiny waist and killer legs on full display.

The brunette bombshell stood in the sand as she pushed her hip to the side. She placed one hand at her side and ran her fingers through her hair with the other one. She looked away from the camera with a sassy expression as she posed in front of a gorgeous ocean scene, complete with blue sky and white fluffy clouds.

Samantha accessorized her beach look with large gold hoop earrings, strappy black sandals that laced up her calves, a black leather handbag, and white polish on her fingernails. In the caption of the photo, she revealed that she was all about having a vacation glow.

The model had her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and pulled back into a ponytail at the base of her head. She wore her locks in straight strands that hung down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup.

The application included long lashes, black eyeliner, and sculpted brows. She gave her face a soft glow by using a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on the apples of her cheek.

Many of Samantha’s 667,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 14,000 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded. The model’s adoring fans also hit up the comments section to gush over her with more than 110 remarks.

“Always so stunningly glamorous gorgeous sexy sweet angel, one follower stated.

“You are a very beautiful lady,” remarked another.

“You capture my heart every time I look at you,” a third social media user told the model.

“Samantha you are gorgeous as always,” a fourth comment read.

The model is often seen showing off her fit physique in an array of sexy ensembles such as scanty bikinis and plunging dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha wowed fans earlier this week when she donned a skimpy rainbow-print crop top and a matching miniskirt. To date, that pic has pulled in more than 13,000 likes and over 120 comments.