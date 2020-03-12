‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could T-Rex Be JoJo Siwa?

Last night, The Masked Singer introduced viewers to six more contestants in crazy costumes. One unmasked celebrity that has everyone talking is T-Rex.

For their debut performance, they sang P!nk’s hit single “So What.” T-Rex appears to be a female with a lot of energy. They don’t seem to be a pop star with a powerhouse vocal but they could be someone who entertains for a living.

For their first clue page, T-Rex revealed they were discovered by someone and was entered into a world with lots of other talented people. Ken Jeong assumed the many dinosaurs in the clip could be family related and Jenny McCarthy said they may have risen to fame in a competition.

When it came down to the panelists guessing who it may be, they noted T-Rex’s energy.

Jeong stated he thought it was Kourtney Kardashian. However, the other judges didn’t agree.

“There’s no way that kind of energy is coming out of Kourtney Kardashian,” McCarthy said.

She believes it is someone who is still at a young age that may have appeared on Dance Moms.

Scherzinger guessed singer Rebecca Black because she’s young and has “so much energy.”

It seems the world of social media is on the same page as McCarthy as they are confident that JoJo Siwa, who starred in two seasons of Dance Moms, is underneath the costume.

“ITS JOJO SIWA. THE COMPASS SAID NORTHWEST AND SHE BABYSAT HER AND WE SEE HER SITTING ON A BABY AS ITS SHOWN. WE SEE PINK SLIME I DONT NEED TO EXPLAIN THAT. WE SEE A BOW AGAIN NO EXPLANATION NEEDED. SHE MENTIONS GROWING UP IN A PACK OF GIRLS THAT COULD BE A REFERENCE TO DANCE MOMS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“There are sooo many Dance Moms clues, JOJO I SEE U GURL,” another shared.

“This is definitely JoJo Siwa. I knew the second she started to sing,” remarked a third fan of the show.

T-Rex remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching The Masked Singer in order to find out if JoJo Siwa is underneath the costume.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last night, it was revealed that The Bear was a former governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, who the panel didn’t guess correctly. Host Nick Cannon was just as shocked as the audience and didn’t expect it to be her.

Another popular contestant is Swan who fans believe could be former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne.