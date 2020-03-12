‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sasha Confides In Willow About Marriage, But Sam Could Put A Damper It

Michael and Sasha are seemingly ready to make some wedding plans.

On Thursday’s General Hospital, Willow will meet up with Sasha, as she has some news to share with her BFF. The last time they were seen together, Sasha was trying her best to convince Willow that she needs to be in Wiley’s life. This time, however, their conversation is expected to turn to talk of marriage, as seen in the previews.

Michael had previously discussed the possibility of marriage to Sasha after Diane advised him that him being married would help his custody case against Nelle. After much thought, he brought up the subject to Sasha. She was obviously taken by surprise, but the idea of getting married wasn’t a bad one. According to General Hospital spoilers by Soap Central, Sasha opens up to Willow on her possible upcoming nuptials.

Sasha seems pretty happy about her future with Michael in the previews as she’s chatting with Willow, but things may come to a halt soon. A few days ago, Sasha also confided something with Chase while they were talking at The Floating Rib. They were discussing the situation with Michael and Wiley, and she told him that she didn’t feel that she was ready to be a mother. Chase wasn’t the only one who heard her say that. Sam was sitting at the bar and overheard it.

There appears to be a reason why Sam turned around when Sasha mentioned that. Sam ended up leaving with her pickup order but once she hears about Michael and Sasha possibly getting married, General Hospital fans are worried that she may go running to Michael to let him know what she heard. That may give Michael second thoughts about whether he is asking too much of Sasha.

Will Sasha be on board with Diane's plan for Michael to marry? She doesn't have long to consider it. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1 pic.twitter.com/27b8tp9UKw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 10, 2020

More spoilers reveal that the couple will be making some important decisions this week. If Sam does bring up when she heard, Michael may be confronting Sasha on whether she is ready to help raise his son or not.

Fans are bracing themselves for a possible Michael/Willow pairing coming up soon. Many are not happy that the writers would break up Willow and Chase. They have been a fan favorite couple for a while now. Chase had previously warned Michael to back off of trying to convince Willow to stay in Wiley’s life as she has been through a lot and needs to have some time to process everything that has happened.

If Sasha and Michael don’t get hitched, then there is a possibility that Willow would step in to make sure that Nelle doesn’t get her hands on Wiley. That would clearly mess up relationships as they stand now and friendships that have been formed. General Hospital fans are bracing themselves for the major impact it will have for these two couples.