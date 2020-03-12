Demi Rose Goes Topless On Instagram With Only Suspenders To Cover Her Bare Chest

Demi Rose left little to the imagination in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday night. The British beauty put all of her curves on display as she got sultry for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Demi rocked a pair of red high-waisted pants with black trim. The bottoms hugged her curvy hips tightly while showing off her tiny waist and lean legs. She also went completely topless, using only a pair of black and red suspenders to cover her bare chest. The ensemble flaunted the model’s toned arms, massive cleavage, and flat tummy.

In the first snap, Demi posed with her hands grasping the suspenders. She tilted her head towards the sky and closed her eyes. The second shot featured the model in a similar position, only tilting her head to the side and sporting a pair of dark oversize sunglasses. She also accessorized the look with rings on her fingers.

The brunette bombshell didn’t reveal her location in the photos, but snow-covered mountains can be seen behind her, as well as a few buildings with snow on their roofs.

Demi wore her long, brown hair pushed back behind her head and styled in straight strands that fell down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots.

The application consisted of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added a light pink eye shadow and defined brows to give her eyes a little extra pop. Demi’s skin was illuminated by a shimmering highlighter on her face and dramatic pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s over 13.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the racy pics. The post racked up more than 702,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her account.

Demi’s adoring fans also flocked to the comments section to leave her over 6,000 messages, where they gushed over her racy outfit and stunning looks.

“Gorgeous looking,cool style, beautiful hairstyle, great post Demi,” one followers wrote.

“Perfect outfit girl,” another stated.

“You should be illegal,” a third social media user remarked.

“OMG. Is this real life? You have got to be the hottest girl on this planet. Love the suspenders, they really make the outfit,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Demi Rose is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure in her online photos. The model thrilled her fans earlier this week when she posed in a barely-there white bikini. To date, that post has earned more than 721,000 likes and over 6,500 comments.