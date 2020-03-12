Jessie James Decker Sizzles In A Plunging Black Swimsuit At The Beach

The mom of three wowed as she hit the beach in her slinky swimsuit after losing 25-pounds.

Jessie James Decker put her flawless model body on show in a series of new photos that showed her as she rocked a plunging black swimsuit during a recent beach photo shoot. The stunning mom of three continued to show off the results of her 25-pound weight loss following the birth of her third child as she flashed some skin in her slinky, skin-tight one-piece.

In a series of new shots, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, the reality star and country singer proudly showed off her body as she spent some time in the sun on the sand.

Jessie — who previously showed off her impressive abs in a bikini — wowed in the one-piece, which featured a plunging top that showed off plenty of her décolletage.

The fun look was made up of a full-cupped, underwired chest and thin straps that stretched over both of her shoulders in a shiny black material that hugged her curves and stretched all the way up her torso.

In one snap, Jessie looked happy and healthy as she ran along the sand while she held on tight to her straw sunhat with her left hand. She also rocked a striped cover-up which fell off her shoulders and blew in the wind.

In another of the photos, the star gave the camera a glimpse at her toned booty while she posed by looking over her right shoulder.

Jessie has been very open about her weight loss with her fans over the past several months. She previously revealed that she turned to the South Beach Diet to drop 25-pounds after she gave birth to her third child with her husband, retired football player Eric Decker, son Forrest in March 2018.

She also shared alongside the new swimwear snaps that the weight loss plan has helped her to keep the weight off as she also shared her healthy tips for getting ready for bikini season.

“It is a quick workout, whether it’s at home, at the gym or with a trainer, I usually do about 45 minutes of circuit training,” Jessie shared of her exercise routine.

“It needs to be high intensity. I really like heavy weights because I feel like my body needs that and I love feeling strong,” the “Roots And Wings” singer continued.

The 31-year-old TV personality also shared that she’s been getting into yoga to keep her body looking so fit and toned.

“I have always loved targeting areas to sculpt and I’ve realized that yoga maximizes my workouts. It’s increased my flexibility and improved my muscle tone,” she said, adding that she’s also found that yoga “helps with mental focus and just helps me clear my head.”

The latest look at Jessie in her slinky swimwear comes shortly after the beauty shared her own swimsuit snap to her Instagram account just last week.

In that photo, the beauty sizzled in a skimpy peach swimsuit from her Kittenish clothing line as she posed in the one-piece and a pair of white cowboy boots.