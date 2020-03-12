‘The View’ Tapes Without Studio Audience In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The View taped without a studio audience due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The news was revealed in new photos shared on Instagram showing the hosts seated at the infamous hot topics table in front of an empty studio.

The series’ hosts, which include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain, were joined by former host Elisabeth Hasselback for the taping of the March 11 show. Elisabeth returned as a co-host after departing the series in July 2013. She was seen in one Instagram pic seated between Whoopi and Joy as they discussed the news of the day.

This was the first time the show has taped without a live studio audience in its history, which is currently filming its 23rd season.

In the caption that accompanied a two-photo sequence, the show remarked that they look forward to welcoming back a live audience in the near future. This move was reportedly made to ensure the safety of audience members, the hosts, and production staff.

The second image seen in the sequence shows the view from the empty audience seats, a strange sight to see as the live show relies on audience response.

The View is following the lead of other television shows that film in front of a live audience that have suspended audience attendance such as Good Morning America, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, reported The Los Angeles Times.

Also affected are the popular game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! that also use studio audiences during their tapings.

After seeing the eerie photo on the show’s Instagram, fans commented that it was a strange time in television to not see audience members who provide feedback for the hosts as they discuss hot button issues and entertainment news.

“Does that mean we don’t have to hear Whoopi say ‘Welcome to The View’ 12 times every show?” joked one Instagram user, commenting on the way the Oscar-winning entertainer welcomes the studio audience each morning at the top of the series.

“Thank you for doing your part to keep people safe,” expressed a second fan of the series, who appreciated the show putting the best interest of the public first.

“I hope so. It looks pretty sad without the audience,” said a third fan.

A fourth fan responded to that comment by stating, “I think it looks pretty brave and caring.”