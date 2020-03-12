Chanel West Coast Rocks Bold Sequin Mini Dress That Flaunts Her Legs

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a peek behind-the-scenes at her time on the MTV show Ridiculousness. Chanel is a regular cast member on the comedy show, and always shows off her petite physique in wild ensembles — including the recent one she shared with her fans.

In the picture, Chanel sat in a director’s chair behind-the-scenes on set, all dolled up and ready to get in front of the camera. She rocked a bold mini dress that had plenty of eye-catching details. The dress itself was crafted from a sequin material that shimmered under the lights, and had a deep red base that looked stunning against her skin.

The dress featured a pattern that included pink, blue, yellow and orange stars printed in columns all down it, and bright yellow strips on each sleeve. The piece had a loose fit and closed neckline that obscured Chanel’s curves and hid her cleavage. However, the hem of the dress flaunted some of her toned legs.

Chanel added a few accessories to flaunt her personal style, including a thick gold bangle and a pair of dangling earrings. Her beauty look was likewise bold, as she pulled her long locks up into two buns atop her head, with a few curled strands hanging out to frame her face. Her skin looked flawless, and her eye makeup was minimal as she allowed her bold pink lip color to be the focal point of her beauty vibe.

Chanel tagged the glam squad responsible for her hair and makeup in the picture itself, as well as the Instagram page of the show itself. In the caption of the post, she mentioned an upcoming episode and asked her followers to share their thoughts with her in the comments section.

Her fans absolutely loved the glimpse into her life on set, and the post racked up over 20,100 likes within just 12 hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section, and the post also received 385 comments in the same time span.

“I love how you always have a different look. Honestly sometimes I watch the show just to see what you are wearing!!” one fan commented.

“I love the solo episodes with just you and Steelo! We get to know you guys more! You guys always bring the laughs and the three of you is the perfect combo!” another follower, who was a fan of the show, said.

“You always look so stylish and pretty,” another fan added.

Chanel isn’t afraid to show off her curves in sexy attire that expresses her personal style. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she posed beside her best friend. For the occasion, she wore a snakeskin shirt and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned legs.