Gwen Stefani Stuns In Daisy Dukes And Thigh-High Fringe Boots During Performance With Blake Shelton

Gwen joined Blake onstage in Wichita.

Gwen Stefani brought some of her funky fashion flair to one of Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes Tour” stops on Wednesday night. Gwen’s look also had a cowgirl vibe that made her fit right in with the crowd of country music fans.

Gwen surprised the audience that showed up to see her boyfriend in Wichita, Kansas when she joined him onstage for a performance of the couple’s romantic duet, “Nobody But You.” Much to the delight of the couple’s fans, Gwen has been occasionally popping up during Blake’s shows as he travels across the country. She’s also been treating her fans to photos and videos of the couple’s performances.

Early Thursday morning, Gwen took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the colorful ensemble that she rocked for her special appearance at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena. The fashion icon was pictured wearing a baggy coat that featured a graphic print in blue, white, and various shades of brown. It appeared to depict a Western landscape with looming rocky mountains, an azure sky, and fluffy clouds.

Gwen was also sporting a pair of faded Daisy Dukes with frayed hems. Underneath the short denim cutoffs, she was sporting a pair of black fishnet stockings.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker completed her look with a pair of tan thigh-high boots constructed out of soft suede. The tops of of the boots were trimmed with tiny metallic studs and long, thick fringe.

Gwen was wearing her long, platinum blond hair up in a high ponytail. Most of her flawless face was turned away from the camera, but she appeared to be rocking her go-to dark and dramatic eye makeup look. Her lipstick was a soft neutral shade.

Gwen was looking into Blake’s eyes as she held her microphone up to sing. Her boyfriend was standing close to her as he returned her gaze. Blake was also holding his microphone up, so the photo was seemingly snapped when the lovebirds were harmonizing. Blake was dressed in a charcoal gray button-up shirt with short sleeves. He was wearing the garment untucked, and he was sporting a white thermal shirt underneath it. He completed his outfit with blue jeans and a pair of brown leather cowboy boots.

As of this writing, Gwen’s concert photo has been liked over 52,000 times. Many of the hundreds of responses to her Instagram post were praise for the stylish singer’s outfit choice.

“I love how you’re rocking the cowgirl swag!!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Oh my god I love love love this look,” another admirer gushed.

There were also numerous remarks about Gwen’s relationship with Blake.

“You two are so adorable,” read one response to Gwen’s photo.

“Your love is so precious pure and true,” another fan commented.

For her previous surprise appearances with Blake, Gwen has worn similar Western-inspired looks. When she took the stage with him at The Forum in Los Angeles, she was sporting another pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a denim jacket dripping with sparkly silver fringe.