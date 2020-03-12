Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Bare Bottom In New Zealand

When it comes to showcasing her curves in minuscule outfits on social media, no one does it quite like blond beauty Rosanna Arkle. In her latest Instagram update, she she soaked up the sunshine while flaunting her derrière in a thong.

Rosanna’s update was tagged somewhere in New Zealand. She did not indicate where the snap was taken, but she stood in shallow water near a hilly beach covered with moss and grass. A patch of trees was visible off to one side of the image and the sky above was blue.

While the scenery might have been nice, Rosanna’s booty was the focal point of the photo as she stood with her back to the camera. The picture captured her body from the knees up as she stuck a pose. Rosanna stood with one hip cocked to the side, putting her perky derrière on display. Her hands were in the air, showing off her shapely shoulders. Her toned thighs were also prominent in the snap.

The beauty’s bikini was black, and not much of it could be seen. The thong bottoms were tied into bows on her hips drawing the eye to her slender waist. All that was noticeable of the top was a thin shoulder strap and a wider strap across her back. A tattoo on her side was also partially visible. Rosanna’s bronze skin glowed in the outside light and her long, sleek hair shimmered as it fell straight down her back.

In the caption, she told her fans she was heading back to New Zealand.

Rosanna might have been excited about returning to the country, but judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji left in the comments section, her fans seemed excited by the sexy photo. Some of her admirers had more to say about the snap.

“Awesome beach gorgeous woman,” one follower said.

“WOW!! That’s all I can say WOW,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“That is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen one of the most amazing humans I’ve ever seen,” commented a third fan.

“I love that view!” a fourth admirer wrote.

If her Instagram page is any indication, the Australian model will give her followers plenty to drool over as she visits New Zealand. But the beauty does not have to be anywhere special to flaunt her good looks. Not too long ago, she shared a picture that showed her looking smoking hot in a crop top and a pair of shorts while posing on a park bench.