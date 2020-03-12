‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Swan Be Bella Thorne?

After The Masked Singer introduced six more contestants last night, fans of the show have been trying to guess who they could be. One unmasked celebrity who has a lot of people talking is Swan.

For their debut performance, they sang “Fever” by Peggy Lee. Swan appears to be a female with a good voice. However, it is not clear yet if they are a well-trained vocalist who sings professionally. At the end of their performance, they received a warm reception from the panelists and the audience.

In Swan’s first clue package they explained they chose the costume because the swan is known for its scarceness, per Heavy.

“You won’t know my name. I’m someone and no one,” they said in the clip.

“I am the fun and no fun. I’m laughing and screaming all at once… Now I’m euphoric and flushed with fever as I bare my soul to you.”

When it came down to the panel guessing who it could be, their guesses were all very focused on stars that have done work relating to ghost/vampires.

Ken Jeong assumed it might be Nina Dobrev because of her history with the hit show Vampire Diaries while Nicole Scherzinger stated it could be Jennifer Love Hewitt because she was in The Ghost Whisperer.

Robin Thicke stayed in the same realm as the other judges and guessed Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Before their first performance, some fans of the show thought Swan could be “Time After Time” hitmaker Cyndi Lauper because in one promo on Instagram, The Masked Singer said, “I just Swan-na party,” which could be a reference to her iconic single, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Another guess viewers had was Icelandic singer Bjork who wore a swan dress to the 2001 Oscars.

However, social media believe Swan could be former Disney Channel actress Bella Thorne.

“Am I the only one who thinks she sounds like Bella Thorne?” one user wrote.

“1000000000000% Bella Thorne! @bellathorne like more than 10000000% #SwanMask #TheMaskedSinger,” another shared.

“The Swan has to be Bella Throne. Because she had the Ghost and Bella Thorne was in the Madea Boo Halloween! #TheMaskedSinger,” remarked a third fan of the show.

“Idk why but I’m getting Bella Thorne vibes for the swan #TheMaskedSinger,” a fourth viewer tweeted.

Swan currently remains in the competition meaning fans will have to keep watching the show to find out if they are correct with their guesses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers believe Kitty could be another former Disney Channel star.