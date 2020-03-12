Tarsha Whitmore Smolders In An Itty-Bitty Red Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore served up another dose of her flawless bikini body in her latest Instagram update, much to the delight of her fans.

The Aussie hottie took to her account on Thursday to share a stunning new photo that has earned nothing but love from her 809,000 followers. The image saw Tarsha kneeling down in a shallow spot of crystal clear water that came just barely above her knees. A large boulder made up the background to the snap, providing the model with some shade as she stared down the camera with an intense, sultry gaze.

Like many of her recent social media appearances, Tarsha was clad in an itty-bitty bikini from Oh Polly that did way more showing than covering up. The sexy two-piece was in a cherry red color that popped against her deep tan. The set included a minuscule, halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and a wide neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. Its triangle-shaped cups appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, teasing her fans with a glimpse of underboob as well.

Tarsha also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that took her swimwear look to the next level. The barely-there garment covered up only what was necessary and allowed the model to show off her sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its curved waistband was pulled very high up on her hips, drawing attention to the babe’s trim waist and chiseled midsection.

Tarsha opted to keep things simple for her day out in the water and accessorized with dainty navel ring that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her light brown tresses down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup. The application included a light pink lip, red blush, and shimmering highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

Fans were far from shy about showering the Australian bombshell’s new Instagram post with love. After just one hour of going live to her page, the upload has racked up over 10,000 likes. Dozens took their admiration even further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, many with compliments for Tarsha’s latest eye-popping display.

“You’re a dream,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tarsha had a “sexy body.”

“Ok you’re perfect,” commented a third fan.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” a fourth admirer gushed.

Tarsha has been flooding her thousands of followers with a number of barely-there bikini looks lately. Another recent addition to her feed saw her mounting a jet ski in a tiny, neon green two-piece. That post proved popular as well, earning more than 35,000 likes and 300-plus comments.