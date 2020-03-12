Laura Dascalo Takes A Walk On The Wild Side In Sexy Leopard-Print Lingerie

Instagram vixen Lauren Dascalo brought some serious heat to her feed with a pair of smoldering lingerie shots shared late at night on Wednesday. Posted shortly before midnight, the scorching update saw the hot YouTuber and bikini model rocking a chic, two-piece, leopard-print set from Smart and Sexy Intimates. The stunner showed off her enviable curves as she struck a couple of tantalizing poses, wowing fans with her flexibility.

The sizzling blonde was lounging on the floor with her back leaning against the wall. Snapped in a minimalist interior, Lauren appeared to have crammed her fit body into a small alcove, one bordered by white walls and light-brown wooden flooring. The first photo captured her from above, offering a great view of her trim figure and particularly spotlighting her toned, voluptuous thighs. The babe had her torso prompted up and flaunted her chiseled midriff as she looked into the distance with a pondering expression. She had one arm raised to her head, while the other rested on the floor by her side. Similarly, she lifted one knee and appeared to have her other leg stretched out in front on her.

The enticing posture called attention to her slender hip and tiny waist. Light from a nearby window shone on her lean abs and curvy thighs, adding a sultry vibe to the shoot. Lauren oozed an air of sexy nonchalance as she sprawled on the floor with a pensive look. Her golden tresses were swept to the side and styled in wavy curls that brushed over her chest, exposing one of her sculpted shoulders.

Lauren posed from the profile for the second pic, putting her round posterior on display as she turned her head to the camera and glanced over her shoulder with an intense gaze. Her face was snuggled in her hair, with only her stirring blue-green eyes and part of her nose emerging from the platinum-blond locks. The fitness model adopted a seemingly contorted stance, and had her arms crossed in front of her body and resting on her thigh. While her perky chest was not visible in the shot as her forearm blocked the view, her peachy booty was amply showcased, and was nearly bared in the thong lingerie.

The 22-year-old wore a stylish balconette bra and coquettish bottoms, which sported a black lace trim. The bottoms were very high-cut, exposing the model’s tan lines, and boasted a scooped waistline that perfectly showcased her flat tummy. The simple decor kept the focus on her darker-toned lingerie, without distracting the attention from her killer curves.

Lauren adorned her decolletage with a gold pendant necklace, and added more bling with a pair of discreet stud earrings. She completed the look with an elegant glam, which included a shimmering earth-toned eyeshadow that matched the color of her outfit, winged eyeliner, and a pale-pink lipstick.

The was tagged at Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, where the hottie shot many of her recent Instagram snaps. Her provocative lingerie photos stirred a lot reaction among her fans, who clicked the like button more than 23,200 times and left 780-plus comments under the flirty pics. Followers were very impressed by the smoking-hot look, and left a flurry of peach emoji in a nod to Lauren’s perfect derriere.

“Holly molly so beautiful,” gushed one person.

“You slay in every post,” wrote a second Instagrammer, adding two fire emoji.

“Are you an ex gymnast lauren?” wanted to know a third fan, who offered the model three roses via emoji.

“All of your last photo shoot posts are just bangin,” read a fourth message.

The double update comes just two days after the blond bombshell poured her incredible figure in another animal-print outfit, flaunting her insane body in a skimpy, cheetah-print one-piece, as covered by The Inquistr.