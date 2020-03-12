Lena Dunham Wows In Black Lingerie As She Describes Herself As ‘Body Tolerant’

Former Girls star Lena Dunham slipped into some sexy black lingerie in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week as she opened up about body positivity and why she considers herself to be “body tolerant” rather than body confident. The star rocked the slinky black one-piece in the snap she shared with her 2.9 million followers on March 10 that she made the decision to slip into the “hot lil onesie” while home alone when she was feeling pretty good about herself.
In the black-and-white photo, the star posed in the mirror as she snapped the selfie with her long brunette hair down over her left shoulder with a strong side part.
The chic bodysuit perfectly showed off her curves as she looked at herself on her phone screen. It featured a strappy design over the chest with two sets of strings either side that connected to the thin shoulder straps for a fun and stylish look.
Lena posed with her right hand placed sassily on her hip as she snapped away on her iPhone with her right hand where she wore rings, a bangle and dark nail polish.
The one-piece also showed off her multiple tattoos that stretched up both of her arms and her thigh.
The 33-year-old actress posted the lingerie photo which was shared as part of Endometriosis Awareness Month.
View this post on Instagram
Ya know when you’re home alone and you realize you’d be happier in a hot lil’ onesie than your ketchup & cat food stained pajamas? And it’s not about a boy or a photo shoot or a weight loss before-and-after, it’s just for the feeling of glee you get from dressing your one and only corporeal form in pleasing fabrics, the unique pleasure of admiring the twists and turns of the body that loves the heck out of you even when you don’t love it. I’ve never called myself “body positive” because my relationship with my curves and scars isn’t overtly political— it’s wildly personal. And it isn’t always positive. I take enormous comfort in the body positivity movement, but I think of myself as something more like “body tolerant.” With a chronic disease (or three), it’s impossible not to resent your body sometimes. But we are no longer in an on-and-off toxic romance. We are also not monogamous. I drift toward her and away from her, trying hard to remember that, no matter how I fight it, she is me. I am her. We only have each other, so we gotta stick together. And sometimes that means a little lace to remind her I care. To other people living with #endometriosis, I’ve learned more from you than I can even explain… #EndometriosisAwarenessMonth
Lena posted the lingerie snap with a pretty lengthy caption in which she shared why she calls herself “body tolerant” rather than body confident.
She spoke very candidly about her relationship with her body and how she sometimes “resents” it, particularly due to her struggle with endometriosis. The star also confirmed last year that she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects the skin, joints, and blood vessels, after a photographer snapped a candid photo of her walking with a cane.
“Sometimes that means a little lace to remind her I care,” she added in the caption, as Lena — who’s also been very open and honest about her mental health struggles — referred to her decision to slip into her sexy lingerie and post the proof to social media.
The photo has received more than 101,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from fans, many of whom left messages to show their support.
“Absolutely love this! I have been hating on myself when I look in the mirror and need to stop,” one fan wrote with a red heart emoji.
“Wow. Just. Wow. Very Powerful. Thanks for sharing. I needed to hear this in this moment,” another person said.
“Gorgeous,” a third person added with a double heart emoji, adding, “Every time you post it literally makes me smile” with a smiley face emoji.