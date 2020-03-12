Lena Dunham Wows In Black Lingerie As She Describes Herself As ‘Body Tolerant’

Lena slipped into a sexy black one-piece for a new selfie.

Former Girls star Lena Dunham slipped into some sexy black lingerie in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week as she opened up about body positivity and why she considers herself to be “body tolerant” rather than body confident. The star rocked the slinky black one-piece in the snap she shared with her 2.9 million followers on March 10 that she made the decision to slip into the “hot lil onesie” while home alone when she was feeling pretty good about herself.

In the black-and-white photo, the star posed in the mirror as she snapped the selfie with her long brunette hair down over her left shoulder with a strong side part.

The chic bodysuit perfectly showed off her curves as she looked at herself on her phone screen. It featured a strappy design over the chest with two sets of strings either side that connected to the thin shoulder straps for a fun and stylish look.

Lena posed with her right hand placed sassily on her hip as she snapped away on her iPhone with her right hand where she wore rings, a bangle and dark nail polish.

The one-piece also showed off her multiple tattoos that stretched up both of her arms and her thigh.

The 33-year-old actress posted the lingerie photo which was shared as part of Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Lena posted the lingerie snap with a pretty lengthy caption in which she shared why she calls herself “body tolerant” rather than body confident.

She spoke very candidly about her relationship with her body and how she sometimes “resents” it, particularly due to her struggle with endometriosis. The star also confirmed last year that she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects the skin, joints, and blood vessels, after a photographer snapped a candid photo of her walking with a cane.

“Sometimes that means a little lace to remind her I care,” she added in the caption, as Lena — who’s also been very open and honest about her mental health struggles — referred to her decision to slip into her sexy lingerie and post the proof to social media.

The photo has received more than 101,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from fans, many of whom left messages to show their support.

“Absolutely love this! I have been hating on myself when I look in the mirror and need to stop,” one fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Wow. Just. Wow. Very Powerful. Thanks for sharing. I needed to hear this in this moment,” another person said.

“Gorgeous,” a third person added with a double heart emoji, adding, “Every time you post it literally makes me smile” with a smiley face emoji.