‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Night Angel Be R&B Singer Kandi Burruss?

Last night, The Masked Singer introduced viewers to six more contestants. One unmasked celebrity that has everyone talking is Night Angel.

For their debut performance, they sang Bon Jovi’s iconic “You Give Love A Bad Name.” Night Angel appears to be a female vocalist with a distinctive tone who is well-trained. They have a lot of stage presence and it seems they have a lot of experience when it comes to performing.

In Night Angel’s first clue package they said they feel like an angel as they’ve felt deeply blessed their entire life. They also referenced a few famous songs with the phrases “like a landslide” and “it’s my prerogative.” The clip showed a motel where ducks were inside door No. 4 and “gangsta grandmas” were inside door No. 5.

After their performance, Night Angel explained to host Nick Cannon why they chose their costume.

“I really love the duality of the night angel, I like that she can be so sweet but then sometimes she’s just, like, bad,” they said in a British Accent.

According to Heavy, the panelists believe Night Angel is trying to throw them off to try to trick them into believing they are British.

When it came down to their guesses, they were all over the place.

Gold Derby’s first guess was YouTube personality Jeffree Star while Robin Thicke said Taylor Dane. Jenny McCarthy guessed R&B singer Monica and Nicole Scherzinger insisted it could be rap icon Lil’ Kim.

However, social media believe it could be Xscape songstress Kandi Burruss.

“Ok, this is CLEARLY @Kandi on The Masked Singer. Like without question. Her voice is so distinct,” one user wrote.

“Is that Kandi Burruss singing “You Give Love a Bad Name” on TheMasked Singer?!!! I know her voice anywhere,” another shared.

“The Dark Angel on TheMasked Singer is CLEARLY @Kandi. That’s like putting my aunty in a costume on stage and tryna fool me,” remarked a third viewer.

“Oh god, @Kandi is definitely the Night Angel on The Masked Singer. I know a housewife when I hear her. #RHOA #MaskedSinger lmaoooooo that was too easy,” a fourth fan tweeted.

Night Angel remains in the competition meaning fans of the show will have to keep watching to see if Kandi is really under the mask.

Last night, The Bear was unmasked and revealed to be former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin. The panelists failed to guess her identity and were just as shocked as the audience and Nick Cannon. Her reveal can be watched on The Masked Singer’s official YouTube channel.