Devin Brugman Flaunts Curves & Cleavage In Teeny Yellow Bikini

Bikini queen Devin Brugman decided to treat her fans recently. The model took to Instagram on her Monday Swimwear profile to show off her incredible figure wearing only the tiniest of swimsuits.

The brunette bombshell looked incredible in a string bikini. The swimsuit’s yellow fabric enhanced her sun-kissed skin and gave her a warm, welcoming glow. The bikini, which is from the Monday Swimwear collection, fit her like a glove and clung to her bounteous assets.

Those who follow Devin know that one of the reasons that she and partner, Natasha Oakley, delved into designing swimwear was so that she could design a comfortable bikini for her body type. Devin has been blessed with a generous bust and struggled to find bikini tops that don’t bite into her frame. Devin looked comfortable in her hot little number as she posed for the camera.

The halterneck bikini has thick straps that fastened behind her neck while the yellow adjustable fabric supported her breasts. Devin’s assets almost spilled out from the confines of the fabric, but she knew how to keep them firmly in place. The glamor model paired the top with a pair of Clovelly panties from the Monday Swimwear range. The bikini bottoms offered comfort without compromising on style.

The 29-year-old accessorized with a ring on her middle finger, a french manicure, and a straw bag. She looked ready to take on the beach as she posed for the camera in front of a flight of stairs.

Devin wore her hair in soft, loose waves. She created a side path and allowed her brown tresses to cascade down her back and shoulders. She also wore a full face of makeup including a defined brow, lashings of mascara, blusher across her cheeks, and a daring red lipstick. She looked absolutely stunning.

On her own personal Instagram profile, Devin has an incredible following of 1.3 million people, while the Monday Swimwear page has 432,000 followers. It seems as if most of her and Natasha’s fan base know that they can count on the girls to deliver sizzling pics frequently.

This particular image has already amassed close to 3,000 likes with many of her fans complimenting her. While the majority posted heart or fire emoji, others took to the comments section to let her know what they thought of her look.

“Hello Miss Sunshine <3” one fan greeted Devin. The color appeared to be a favorite with the fans as many raved about the “mellow yellow.”