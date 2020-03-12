Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Her Perfect Hourglass Curves In A Tiny Plum Bikini

On Wednesday, social media star Ana Paula Saenz put her bodacious curves on display in a tempting new Instagram post that saw her showcasing a sexy bikini look. While the stunner didn’t specify what brand she was wearing, she certainly gave fans plenty to look at, showing off her voluptuous figure in a pair of shots that offered a back-to-front look at her attire.

The Mexican hottie was clad in a skimpy two-piece bikini boasting a rich plum color, one that beautifully complemented her skin tone and glowing tan. The swimsuit was a triangle string design made up of a teeny halterneck top and minuscule thong bottoms. The scanty outfit exposed a great deal of skin, looking extremely flattering on her fit figure. Both piece sported a delicate black floral print and were adorned with shiny metal details. Ana added more bling to her sweltering beach-babe look with a pair of flashy bangle bracelets, which she wore on the same arm. She further accessorized with a subtle choker necklace, which featured a round pendant that lured the gaze to her decolletage.

The Bang Energy elite model showed off the look as she posed by the sea. The first pic shared with fans captured Ana from behind, spotlighting her bombshell’s shapely posterior. The Latina model flaunted her curvaceous rear end as she looked to the side with a smoldering expression and rested one hand on her voluptuous thigh. Her bikini bottoms were extremely high-cut and were pulled high on her hips, sporting a small triangle back that bared a significant portion of her derriere. The gorgeous brunette also showcased her tiny waist and showed a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

A swipe to the next slide showed the beauty facing the camera with an intense gaze. The babe flaunted her perky chest and sculpted midriff as the stretched her body and lifted up her arms, placing both hands atop her head. She cocked a hip to the side, slightly parting her legs in a seductive posture that called attention to her slender hips and strong thighs. Her bikini top sported a plunging neckline and was fastened in the front with a small metal hoop, drawing the eye to her cleavage. Similar details decorated the sides of her bottoms, which had a scoop waistline that showed off her chiseled tummy.

The photos captured her from the mid-thigh up and were focused on Ana’s perfect hourglass frame. The post was tagged at the FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai, where the 21-year-old recently spent a sun-soaked day and a sleepless night, per a previous Instagram post that showed her rocking an orange side-tie bikini and which you can see below.

Ana captioned her post with a cryptic message about change, and added a purple-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her bikini. The upload was an instant hit with her 917,000 followers, garnering more than 30,200 likes overnight. The photos also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, as her numerous admirers left 450-plus messages under the alluring snaps.

While the majority of comments were in Spanish, some of Ana’s English-speaking fans also chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning,” wrote one person.

“So dammmmm Bootiful [sic],” quipped another, adding a pair of blowing-kiss and peach emoji.

“I like that bikini Ana! Looking Really Good!” read a third message, trailed by a long string of blowing-kiss, heart-eyes, fire, and sparkling-heart emoji.

“You just look yummy beautiful,” gushed a fourth fan.