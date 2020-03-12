WWE Rumors: Company Might Have Stopped Paying The Revival After Taking Them Off TV, Report Claims

With Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson — aka The Revival — reportedly getting sent home earlier this month amid their apparent refusal to re-sign with WWE, new rumors are claiming that the company might no longer be paying the Friday Night SmackDown tag team, or at least slashing their pay due to their removal from the blue brand’s programming.

Citing a members’ only report from Fightful, WrestlingNews.co wrote that Dawson and Wilder have allegedly seen a “disruption” in their salary after WWE’s purported decision to keep them on the shelf. This move, as recalled, was backed up by how WWE reportedly replaced The Revival with Lucha House Party in the six-tag-team Elimination Chamber match at last Sunday’s pay-per-view of the same name.

As cited, the latest backstage rumors suggest that Dawson and Wilder are either not receiving any pay from WWE or have seen their paychecks “extremely scaled back” because they have, at this point, exceeded the downside guarantees stipulated on their contracts. This, according to WrestlingNews.co, refers to the fixed amount of money wrestlers are guaranteed to make for appearing on a promotion’s shows, though they typically earn more than that once house show and merchandise revenue shares are factored in.

“Tag Team Wrestling doesn’t draw money…” pic.twitter.com/si0VPAgVt9 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 31, 2020

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, both Revival members’ contracts were rumored to expire in April, though Wilder’s deal was reportedly extended due to the time spent on the sidelines with injuries. The duo has, however, allegedly asked multiple times to be released from their contracts, only for WWE to refuse these requests.

In the meantime, previous reports have suggested that the pair is taking the necessary steps to prepare for their life after WWE, with rumors hinting that they may be headed to All Elite Wrestling. Per PWInsider, Dawson and Wilder filed for several trademarks, including the name “Top Guys” and the catchphrases “Say Yeah” and “No Flips, Just Fists.”

Additionally, Dawson has been especially vocal about his dissatisfaction with how he and Wilder have been booked, as he took to Twitter toward the end of January to sarcastically echo what he feels is WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s lack of regard for the tag team division.

Currently, neither Wilder nor Dawson are listed on the card for WrestleMania 36, and while this typically means they could be included in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the tag team’s rumored situation could mean they will remain unutilized by WWE on television and at live events until their contracts expire.