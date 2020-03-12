‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Vents That Brooke Can Do Better Than Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 13 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will shock Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) with his thoughts about someone else’s marriage. Dollar Bill won’t hold back and will give his son an earful about the dressmaker, per TV Guide.

Wyatt will interrupt his father daydreaming about Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), according to The Inquisitr. The media mogul has quite a lot to think about after he and his ex-wife locked lips at the cabin. And even though he told Brooke that he still wanted a future with Katie Logan (Heather Tom), it seems as if he just can’t stop thinking about Brooke.

After Wyatt walks into his father’s office, Bill will launch into a speech about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He cannot believe that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still can’t see his son for who he really is. He feels that Thomas is getting away with murder and that Ridge enables him.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Wyatt will be stunned when Bill reveals that he thinks that Ridge doesn’t deserve Brooke. He feels that Ridge has never protected his wife from Thomas’ antics and that his loyalty is divided. Dollar Bill believes that Ridge puts his kids ahead of Brooke to the detriment of his marriage. Of course, he will conveniently forget that Brooke does the same thing.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke reminds Bill of his love for Katie and her love for Ridge. pic.twitter.com/aGI5Hqz7eB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 10, 2020

Bill will give Wyatt an earful as he tells him why Brooke should move on from the dressmaker. After all, everyone knows that Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is on the rocks after he moved out last year.

Wyatt will be stunned at the intensity of his father’s feelings about Brooke and Ridge’s marriage. Shouldn’t Bill focus his time on his own relationship with Katie and their son Will Spencer (Finnegan George)? Wyatt may start to wonder why his father is so vehement about Brooke deserving more than Ridge could possibly give her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will invite Ridge back to her bed next week. The two will make passionate love and renew their commitment to each other. But is Brooke just trying to ease her conscience after kissing Bill or is she really prepared to move ahead with Ridge? Only time will tell.

As for Bill, will he break Katie’s heart again? After all, this won’t be the first, or even the second time, that he cheats on Katie with her sister.