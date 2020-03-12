‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, March 11: Thomas Hopes That Douglas Will Stop The Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at the cabin. He asked Hope if she was sure that she wanted to do it her way. Hope claimed that she had already arranged everything and that everyone would see Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for who he is, per She Knows Soaps.

In a bedroom at the Forrester mansion, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was getting ready for her big day. She thanked Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for agreeing to be her maid of honor. Steffy mentioned that many people still believed that Thomas was still not over Hope. Zoe admitted that she had also had her doubts. She maintained that Thomas got whatever he wanted and that was a new life with her. Steffy told Zoe that one thing that Thomas could not do was to make Hope love him.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) spent some quiet time together before the wedding. They kissed before Brooke wondered if the nuptials would actually take place. He assured his wife that they would be back together after the bridal couple said their vows. Brooke hoped for the same.

Hope and Liam arrived at the Forrester mansion. Brooke was delighted that they had arrived together and wanted to know if it meant something. Hope replied that they still had a lot to work out, while Liam informed Brooke that there were still plenty of surprises in store for that day.

In the meantime, Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) were also getting dressed. Thomas reminded his son that it was not too late to convince Hope to marry him, otherwise, Zoe would be his stepmother. Douglas did not want that because he only wanted “Mommy Hope.”

The soap opera also featured Vincent Walker arriving before the nuptials. He went to check on his friend upstairs. Vinny complimented Douglas in his suit and the little boy left the room. Thomas’ best friend tried to convince him to stop the wedding. Thomas was vexed because Vinny was supposed to be on his side. Vinny just wanted to prevent Thomas from making a big mistake.

Hope entered the dressing room and complimented Zoe. She told her that she didn’t look nervous and wondered if her family knew that she was tying the knot. Zoe replied that they didn’t know of the wedding yet. Hope mentioned that many people still believed that Thomas was obsessed with her. Just then. Douglas popped in and told Hope that he wanted to speak to her.

Brooke also came to see the bride before the wedding. She didn’t want to spoil Zoe’s big day but wanted to know how she felt about Thomas also designing a wedding dress for Hope. She wanted Zoe to think very carefully about who Thomas really was. Brooke felt that the designer could not be trusted and that Zoe could still cancel the wedding before it was too late.

Thomas was upstairs and spied Hope in a bedroom with Douglas. She told the little boy that she would do whatever it took to always be his mother.