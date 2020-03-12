Dasha Mart & Nina Serebrova Show Off Legs For Days In Matching Polka-Dot Minidresses

Russian beauty Dasha Mart had a treat for her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. The Bang Energy elite model was joined by gal pal and fellow Russian model Nina Serebrova for a pair of sun-kissed photos that saw the ladies twinning in sexy polka-dot minidresses. The two Instagram stars showed off their enviable curves as they soaked up the sun in Boca Raton, and drove fans into a frenzy with their provocative look.

According to the caption of the post, the models were both dressed in Revolve outfits. While their dangerously short dresses were very similar — both sported a light-blue color and were covered in white polka dots — the designs were very different, albeit equally seductive. Dasha was wearing an off-the-shoulder number boasting mid-length puffy sleeves and a revealing sweetheart neckline that exposed a generous amount of cleavage. The sizzling Playboy model bared her sculpted shoulders in the chic attire, which also featured a large cutout that slashed across the midsection, showing a tantalizing glimpse of her taut midriff and washboard abs. The dress sported a high waistline that accentuated her hourglass curves, and was adorned with a playful ruffle trim that grazed her toned thighs as it flapped in the wind.

The same ruffled trim could be seen on Nina’s dress, which was a slinky, strappy design that fit her like a glove. The dress was a different shade of blue than Dasha’s, sporting a subtle indigo tinge and smaller polka dots. The fitness model accessorized with a nude mani-pedi and slipped on a pair of Perspex heels. She completed her look with a brown purse, and styled her raven tresses with a side-part, letting her hair fall down her back.

Dasha took a cue from her friend and added height to her rather petite frame with clear chunky heels. Her open-toe footwear showcased the bombshell’s crimson pedicure, which matched her fiery-red fingernails. The stunner wore her long, blonde locks with a mid-part. She accessorized with a beige handbag and a vintage-looking wristwatch.

The gorgeous ladies put on a leggy display, flashing their chiseled, bronzed pins while sitting on a set of stony steps. Both Russian hotties had their eyes closed and basked in the sunlight as they snuggled together for the shot. Dasha had her lean legs slightly parted and her feet widely spread, showing off her supple thighs and slender calves. Meanwhile, Nina was posing from the profile and delicately lifted up one knee as she showcased her tiny waistline and curvy backside.

A swipe to the next slide saw the two models standing with their backs to the camera and flaunting their pert posteriors in the tight-fitting outfits. Dasha had one arm wrapped around Nina’s waist and turned her head over her shoulder, softly pursing her pillowy lips as she closed her eyes. At the same time, Nina was looking to the side with a beaming smile and held her hand just below her round derriere, calling even more attention to her curves. Her long hair brushed over Dasha’s arm but let show her stylish watch.

The same photos were shared to Instagram by Nina as well. The 33-year-old penned a cheeky caption for her post, writing, “Brunettes or blondes? Or both?”

The snapshots were taken as the two models teamed up to film a new Bang Energy campaign. The shoot included an enticing video that was posted to social media last week and saw the Russian babes looking smoking-hot as they enjoyed a carousel ride.

As expected, Dasha’s upload stirred a lot of reaction from her fans, garnering more than 19,800 likes and 330-plus comments. Followers were delighted to see the two famous models together and lavished the duo with plenty of compliments.

“So much hotness together [three clapping-hands emoji and three fire emoji] such perfect legs,” gushed one person.

“Two amazing girls!!!” read another message.

Among the people who chimed in on the post was Chilean Playboy model, Daniella Chavez. “I love [you] girls!” wrote the blonde bombshell, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Dasha captioned the photos with a blue heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her and Nina’s dresses, and took the opportunity to ask followers for their thoughts on “female friendship.”

“It’s absolutely delicious!” replied one Instagrammer, leaving a blue heart emoji.