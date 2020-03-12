Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Sexy Black Corset Dress

Internet vixen Alexa Dellanos gave followers something to get excited about on Wednesday night, taking to Instagram to showcase her perfect hourglass curves in a skintight outfit that left little to the imagination. The sizzling blonde poured her voluptuous figure into a form-fitting black satin minidress, flaunting her tiny waist and bodacious frame as she posed seductively for the camera.

The gorgeous Instagram model wore a bodycon dress from online fashion retailer, Oh Polly. The garment was a strapless design and was extremely low-cut, boasting a revealing sweetheart neckline that exposed the bombshell’s massive cleavage. The micro-dress fit her like a glove, and included a sexy corset bodice that accentuated both her shapely chest and trim midsection. The item continued with a dangerously short skirt that hemmed at the upper thigh and swathed her hips in a snug, glossy embrace.

Alexa added loads of bling to the eye-catching outfit with an entire collection of sparkling silver jewelry. She adorned her generous decolletage with an elegant chain necklace and wore an assortment of shiny rings on her fingers, including a large, whimsical butterfly ring. The 24-year-old hottie further accessorized with a stylish black bandanna cap from Louis Vuitton, which sported the brand’s famous logo in white and gave an edgy vibe to the sophisticated attire.

The Instagram sensation caught fans’ attention with a brand-new hairstyle, swapping her long, golden locks for a trendy short bob. The dramatic change of look was met with mixed reactions, which prompted Alexa to reveal that she hadn’t actually cut her hair and was, in fact, wearing a wig.

“Awwww thank god because your hair it’s [sic] beautiful just like you [OK-hand emoji] I was really sad,” wrote one fan.

Alexa’s mother, on the other hand, appeared to be excited about the new look.

“LOVE LOVE your new bob!” commented Cuban-American journalist Myrka Dellanos, leaving a long string of two-hearts emoji.

While the wig still retained the platinum-blond color of Alexa’s tresses, it also sported a chic ashy tinge around the temples. The stunner teamed up the fashionable ensemble with a winged eyeliner and a nude lipgloss. She completed her sexy-chic look with a classy white manicure, showing off her long, flat nails as she posed with her fingers fanned over her chest.

The busty babe showcased the curve-hugging dress in a pair of sultry snaps that saw her sitting on a seashell weave chair. The furniture piece was an off-white color that deeply contrasted with her all-black attire, keeping the focus on her enviable physique. Alexa struck an artistic pose for the first photo, which was a half-body shot that spotlighted her buxom assets and round hips, and showed a tantalizing glimpse of her thigh. The model tilted her head to the side and was looking off-frame with an absorbed expression. She placed her hands over her decolletage, framing her ample cleavage with her palms and drawing the eye to her plentiful bosom.

A swipe to the next slide showed the blonde lifting up her hands to her head as she shot an intense gaze at the camera. The photo was closely cropped to her bountiful bust and lithe midriff, and offered a detailed look at her glam.

The sweltering upload was very well received by her eager fans, garnering more than 27,600 likes and close to 220 comments in just a few hours of going live. Among the people who chimed in on Alexa’s post were quite a few Instagram celebrities, including YouTube star Amanda Diaz, DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal, and bikini and lingerie model Lyna Perez.

“Omfgggg I love the hair,” wrote Lyna, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

Durrani appeared to be digging the new look as well, taking to the comments section to leave heart-eyes emoji.

Amanda was also supportive of the change of style. “THIS LOOK,” she wrote in all caps, trailed by three star-struck emoji.