Chet Hanks Says Parents Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are ‘Not Worried’ About Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, took to his Instagram late last night to update worried fans about his parents’ health shortly after the news broke that they had tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple contracted the virus while visiting Queensland, Australia, for Hanks’ new film, Elvis.

In the video, a shirtless Chet started by saying that it was “crazy” his parents had been diagnosed with coronavirus but that he recently talked to them on the phone and felt reassured that everything was going to be okay.

“They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously, but I don’t think its anything to be too worried about,” said Chet.

He concluded his video by thanking everyone for their concern and well wishes before reiterating that he felt confident everything would turn out alright.

Based on the actor’s Instagram geotag, it appeared that Chet filmed his video from somewhere in New Orleans, Louisiana. His post quickly garnered a lot of feedback from fans and supporters who wished him and his family well. In less than three hours, his video generated received over 87,600 views and more than 2,200 comments.

Dozens of people poured into his comments section to say they were praying for his parents and hoped that they would make a speedy recovery.

“Thank goodness I love Tom so much sending love & light brother peace and safety to you and the family as well!” wrote one fan.

“Oh no, I thought that was fake news. Don’t worry they will bounce back soon,” said another user.

“Awwww..I’m so sorry to hear this. Stay Positive,” a third person chimed in.

Several of Chet’s famous friends and colleagues liked and commented on his post in support of him and his family, including Neyleena Ashley, Ben Baller, Matthew Noszka, and Woody McClain.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hanks and Wilson were tested after they begin experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as fever and chills. After the test came back positive, Hanks shared a post on his Facebook page to announce the news to fans. He added that both he and his wife were taking the results seriously and undergoing proper health protocols — a sentiment echoed by Chet in his video.

Hanks finished his Facebook post by saying that there wasn’t much they could do at the moment but take things one day at a time.