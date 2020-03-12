‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Season 2, Episode 2 Preview: Beerus Fights Earth’s Warriors, Fu’s Plan Hinted!

The second season of the promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes featured the return of Fu. After he and the Core Area Warriors failed with their plan to kill Zeno-sama, Fu is set to start another experiment, this time involving the Bird of Destruction called Dogi Dogi. While in search of the creature that is considered as a major threat in all the universes, the Gods of Destruction visited Earth and found a different bird.

However, they refused to believe that Toki Toki and Dogi Dogi are different. All the Gods of Destruction were preparing to unleash “Hakai” and destroy Earth when Beerus interfered and told them that he would punish the Earthlings by himself. According to the preview, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 2 is set to feature the start of the battle between Beerus and the Universe 7 fighters.

“Lord Beerus is surely extremely strong! Wait, there’s another me! And Fu! What is happening?”

Instead of destroying Earth in an instant, Beerus decided to give Son Goku, Vegeta, Son Gohan, Trunks of the Time Patrol, Piccolo, Krillin, and Android 17 the chance to defend their home planet. Despite knowing how powerful he is, Son Goku and Vegeta still bravely stood in front of Beerus and immediately transformed into Super Saiyan Blue. They were followed by Son Gohan, Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, and Android 17.

The Earth’s warriors may have outnumbered Beerus, but it doesn’t give them any guarantee that they would win the fight. Also, even they make the impossible happen, the Earth’s warriors would still be needing to face the other Gods of Destruction next. It is highly likely that something will happen in Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 2 that would stop the fight between the Gods of Destruction and the Universe 7 fighters.

Rest In Peace Luis Alfonso Mendoza, a wonderful Spanish voice actor who lent his amazing voice to many fantastic characters, including our beloved Gohan. Thank you Luis for everything. ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/I3ZUorLEUq — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 2, 2020

As mentioned in the preview, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 2 is also expected to feature Son Goku of the Time Patrol. Son Goku of the Time Patrol may have the same appearance as his main counterpart, but he is more responsible, matured, and chooses to finish as battle as fast as possible. Son Goku of the Time Patrol could appear in the next episode to explain the current situation and give details about the Bird of Destruction.

The upcoming episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes would also reveal Fu’s plan. Though his first attempt wasn’t a success, it seems like Fu still hasn’t given up with his goal of destroying the universes. Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 2 could give fans an insight on how Fu managed to control the Bird of Destruction and what will be its role in his plan.