Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Lily Reclaims Her Life

tNew The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily is ready to reclaim her life in Genoa City, and Billy is ready to move forward with his life.

After Lily (Christel Khalil) went to prison for distracted driving, which led to Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) demise. Lily went to jail, and while she was there, she found a new meaning for her life in helping women prisoners. While she was behind bars, Billy (Jason Thompson) visited Lily to tell her that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissed. Ultimately, Lily divorced Cane. Then, Neil (Kristoff St. John) died, and Lily reconsidered what she wanted out of life, which is why she made a move to help those who are less fortunate than her.

Now that Lily’s had time away, and Cane has left town, it looks like she might be ready to spend more time in her hometown. Even though the twins are in college now, Lily still has deep roots there, and she accepts Jill’s (Jess Walton) intriguing job offer, according to Y&R head writer and executive producer Josh Griffith. The scribe discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

“Billy and Lily both see the opportunity to operate Chancellor Communications as a fresh start. Billy has attempted to rise above his issues and develop a new identity. Lily his easy to reclaim her life in Genoa City but with a new perspective,” Griffith teased.

Jill believes that Lily can not only do a professional job with the newest division of Chancellor, but also she trusts that Lily can also help keep Billy on the straight and narrow. Lily and Billy have a long history, and at one point, they had a romantic relationship. Plus, they previously worked together at Brash & Sassy. Then, they also share a bit of heartache over the betrayal of Cane and Victoria during the difficult time Lily had serving her prison sentence.

It seems like a strange turn of events for Lily and Billy to work together for Jill at Chancellor, but that is what is coming up for these two, and it appears as if Lily supports Billy in his recent epiphany as well as dumping Victoria once again.

“Billy has not been given a lot of support since his separation from Victoria. Lily’s support is a breath of fresh air for him and much needed,” said Griffith.

Of course, the shininess of their new work situation might wear off real soon when Billy and Lily don’t see eye to eye about how to run their division.