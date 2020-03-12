‘The Witcher’: CD Projekt Set To Develop New Game

However, gaming fans will have to wait until after the launch of 'Cyberpunk 2077.'

A fourth Witcher game is set to be developed, according to GamesRadar. However, it is not believed to be a direct sequel to The Witcher 3, nor is it expected to be referred to as The Witcher 4.

With the sudden explosion in popularity, thanks to the recently released series on Netflix, The Witcher — in any form — has turned to gold. As a result of this, it comes as no surprise that a new game is set to be developed. CD Projekt President Adam Kiciński made the gaming announcement to journalists, according to PSU. The announcement also declared that the new game would be “embedded” in the same universe as The Witcher but would not directly run on from the hugely successful 2015 game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The development of the fourth Witcher game is set to begin after the release of Cyberpunk 2077. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, this game has had lengthy delays.

Kiciński also revealed that all games moving forward and for the foreseeable future with CD Projekt would be based in the same worlds as either The Witcher or Cyberpunk. With this in mind, it makes sense that the gaming company would alternate between the two universes as new content is developed.

PSU provided the following translation from Adam Kiciński in regard to the recent gaming developments.

“We have already been working on another single player game, we have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development. And this is already beginning to happen, although we do not want to spend time at the moment. Immediately after the completion of work on Cyberpunk 2077, work on the next title will start from a hoof. We have two worlds and within these worlds, we want to create games, therefore all planned games are either ‘witcher’ or ‘cyberpunk.'”

It was also noted that a smaller production crew would be involved with the fourth Witcher installment. A much larger team was currently involved with getting Cyberpunk 2077 ready as well as its post-launch content.

Because of the timing, GamesRadar predicts that the next Witcher installment will be ready to launch on next-gen consoles. This will likely include the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Netflix

Originally released as a series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the books were temporarily sold out after Season 1 of the TV series dropped to the streaming service. Even with delays in reprinting, Sapkowski’s series became a bestseller on Amazon, with the author even knocking J.K. Rowling from the top spot at one point. The ever-popular game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, also saw a recent surge in new gameplay on Steam thanks to the TV series.