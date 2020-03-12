Rudy Gobert Joked About Coronavirus, Touching All Microphones In Press Room 2 Days Before He Tested Positive

The Utah Jazz center's positive test led to the NBA suspending the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

On Wednesday, the National Basketball Association took the drastic step of indefinitely suspending the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, as The Inquisitr reported. League officials made the call — which they also described as a “hiatus” — when they learned that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus. But just two days ago, he appeared to joke about the virus at a media session.

Another Jazz player, point guard Emmanuel Mudiay, was also reportedly ill and absent from Wednesday night’s scheduled road game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Mudiay’s status was unclear, but according to a CBS Sports report, both he and Gobert had been placed into quarantine.

At a media session for Utah’s loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Gobert made a point of leaning over and touching the multiple microphones on the table in front of him.

“[I]t’s impossible to know if that was how he got the virus, but it was definitely not a smart decision,” CBS Sports wrote.

However, Gobert would not likely have been tested for coronavirus on Wednesday if he were not exhibiting symptoms, and two days is generally considered the minimum time for the illness — known as COVID-19 — to appear. Most often, symptoms take at least five days to manifest.

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

In other words, when Gobert wiped his hands on the press room microphones on Monday — as seen in the video above, it is more probable that he was transmitting the virus than contracting it. Any person who came in contact with those microphones after Gobert touched them would, therefore, likely have been exposed to the virus.

A new study by United States government scientists published on Wednesday and reported by NBC News showed that the virus remains alive and transmissible for up to three days on metallic surfaces.

The study by researchers at the National Institute of Health also showed that the virus can survive in the air for up to three hours — meaning that simply occupying the same space as a coronavirus sufferer who has sneezed within the past three hours could lead to exposure to the virus.

But the researchers cautioned that they were “not by any way saying there is aerosolized transmission of the virus.” Aerosolized transmission means that the virus can be acquired simply by breathing it in.

Another study, published on Sunday, found that the coronavirus is most contagious during the early stages of the disease, according to a summary of the research by Live Science. That could mean Gobert was likely at his most highly contagious stage when he wiped his hands on the press room microphones.